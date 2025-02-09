Banana Republic Factory: 64% off most 24-hr Super Sale

TL;DR: The vast majority of this stuff is 64% off, but the range is 58% off – 70% off depending on the pick.

BR Factory has most of their styles on sale for 30%, 40%, or 50% off, plus for 24 hours they’re knocking an additional 40% off at checkout. But as that additional 40% off is taken off the marked down price, for anything that’s 40% off (the norm) it actually works out to 64% off MSRP (100x.6=60. 60x.6 = 36.) Clearly, shopping with Banana Republic’s cheaper diffusion/outlet brand can be anything but clear. Yet it’s worth it to many of us as long as you do two things:

Read the fabric/care section of each item, and try to avoid the all synthetic cheap stuff (such as this all synthetic suit jacket). Do the math. Some sales are better than others, and it can be hard to tell. Here’s one way to look at it.

30% – 40% off MSRP… Not that good. Feels like the “usual” sale price. 50% – 60% off… Good to very good. Can require a stacking deal outside of the holidays. 60% off or more… Very good to excellent.



Got all that? Bottom line: this is a good sale. A SUPER sale, even. Here on this very particular Sunday.

Stripes, solids, and some heathered options. 100% organic cotton. Relaxed fit, so if you want a trim fit they say to size down.

Y’know how we just started off the post clearly stating one should avoid all synthetic stuff when shopping a step-down/inexpensive brand like BR Factory? Well… there are exceptions to every rule. And these could be the exception. As they’re a knit construction and unlined in the back, they could (key word) be pretty comfortable despite their makeup. 52% recycled polyester, 29% polyester, 16% viscose rayon, 3% elastane spandex. And they sure do look sharp. They’re even sold in more precise chest measurements (36, 38, 40, 42, etc.), and they come in short and long options if that’s your body type. So they’ve put some effort in here. Fingers crossed that these end up looking, but more importantly FEELING great.

Soft, stretch-infused, versatile five-pocket-style pants. When you want to wear jeans but don’t want to wear jeans and don’t want to wear chinos/khakis either.

More stripes. And please excuse the Moiré effect. Just in for the upcoming seasons. Blue or “natural” micro stripe. Both are 100% merino and claim to be washable, although many of us find the risk of washing inexpensive “washable” merino sweaters like these to not be worth the reward. Just take them to the dry cleaner on occasion. As merino is naturally anti-microbial, you’ll be surprised how long a merino sweater can go between cleanings. Of course if you’ve sweated it up hard, or got a stain on it or something, take it to the cleaners.

And the solids. BTW here’s how a size medium in one of their crewneck sweaters fits on 5’10″/185. That particular option is sold out though. Note that some of the solids fall outside of the 64% – 70% off range. Still, not bad for 100% merino.

Size shown: 32×32 on 5’10″/185.

Softer and smoother than the new texture-forward Traveler from mainline Banana Republic. Super comfortable with lots of stretch. 56% cotton, 25% viscose rayon, 17% polyester, 2% spandex. I’ve obviously cuffed the 32×32 on my 5’10” frame above, but for regular non-cuffed wear, I’ll wear a 32×30.

Shirts to wear under sweaters, blazers, etc. Button down collar so the points don’t go drifting out and flapping away ala Saturday Night Fever/1970s style. White, blue, or black, plus a couple of lilacs. Yes. Two different shades of lilac. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Better looking hoodie-alternative #13,547. A bomber style jacket that sure appears to lean more sweatshirt than outerwear. Sherpa lined for a bit of extra warmth since it’s still freezing cold for many of us. 53% cotton, 45% polyester, 2% elastane spandex. Stand/mock collar on this one. Black, charcoal, or olive.

The “elevated sweats” thing without the elevated price tag. Matching jackets are here if that’s the look you’re going for.

As foundational as it gets. Still 100% merino at a plenty affordable price.

BR Factory’s stretch cotton chinos. 97% cotton, 3% spandex. All the colors you’d expect. Even has the “butt patch” just like mainline BR chinos.

Because the likelihood Bonobos ever drops the MSRP on their spendy “Riviera” shirts is approximately zero. Inexpensive. Button down collar to keep the points in line. Slim fit. Appropriate length for untucked wear. Wouldn’t be surprised if they start stocking more colors as the weather starts to warm up.

Also shown at the very top of the post on the right. Super smooth mercerized cotton in bomber jacket form. But it’s really more of a light sweater/top layer than outerwear. And that’s great, because while the “bombers worn inside and not as actual outerwear” looks cool, not all bombers can pull that off (because many bombers are, wait for it, true outerwear). This isn’t some nylon or insulated jacket. Think of this as more of a grown-up track jacket, but instead of poly tricot, these are made in super smooth interlock cotton.

Spring will be here before you know it, and spring means bomber jackets. Vegan suede has significantly progressed for the better these last few years. Head here for a review of this bomber from not this past fall but the fall before.

NOTE: The sweaters at the $39.90 price point are “only” 58% off. But that’s just two colors. Still didn’t want to lead anyone astray as these are the rare item that doesn’t fall in the 64% – 70% off category.

1/4 zip. Not half-zip. Is that how BRF cuts costs compared to big brother BR and thus they can keep prices low? Genius. A couple of new colors for Spring.

Another style of jacket that’s probably more sweater than true outerwear. No mercerized cotton this time, so don’t expect it to be silky smooth. Pique texture though brings a different factor many will appreciate. $110 MSRP seems… optimistic, to say the least. But ~$40 sounds about right.

Note: This is another rare item that SOME colors don’t fall into the 64% – 70% off tier. White, navy, and black are all 58% off. The rest are 64% off.

BRF’s take on the dressy t-shirt thing. Not broken in/super slubbed/or made to look like an old favorite. They’re nice. Mercerized cotton means they’ll be super smooth. Also show very top left of the post.

BR Factory’s version of a classic office-appropriate work trouser. Notice the tab closure at the waist. 52% cotton, 30% polyester, 16% viscose rayon, 2% elastane spandex blend helps keep the cost down (compared to wool). No personal experience with these, but could be an inexpensive and machine washable option for the worker-bees out there who want a sharp looking trouser without draining their 401K.

The up to 50% off + additional 40% off Banana Republic Factory sale is scheduled to end today, 2/9/25. Outbound shipping is $7 unless you’re one of their higher tiered rewards members. Returns are free, although those outbound shipping charges are non refundable.