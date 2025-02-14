Steal Alert: Extra 50% off all J. Crew FINAL Sale (with new items added)

Who loves ya, baby?

J. Crew does. Allegedly. Because on Friday (Valentine’s Day) they’ve flipped the switch on an extra 50% off code for their final sale goods, and they’ve added a bunch of new stuff too.

All final sale so no returns or exchanges. It’s a gamble. Plus as this is very, very end of season clearance stuff, sizes may go super fast and selection could get scattered. But the below picks had at least a decent size selection left at post time unless otherwise noted. Off we go…

Full review of last year’s version can be found here. It looks like this year they’ve done away with the previous design’s exterior vertical zip chest pocket. Olive, navy, and black available this season. Nice to see black as an option this time around. Black outerwear (casual or otherwise) works for a lot of us who wear a lot of blue, earth tones, and gray pants/jeans/trousers… but don’t wear a lot of black otherwise.

And the very similar but stylishly tweaked flight jackets. Notice the different collar, cuffs, and pocket layout.

Time to clear out the cords for another year. 15 wale stretch corduroy fabric. One of those cool to cold weather essentials a lot of us look forward to putting on every year.

Because often sleeve-free is the way to be. And unlike most other quilted or puffer vests, these aren’t overly puffy and they don’t have a cheap shiny look to them.

Sold as separates. So if you’re going for the full suit, don’t forget the pants. 100% Italian cotton chino. That jacket could make for a pretty great stand alone sportcoat if that’s what you’re in the market for. Know that while chino can look sharp, most prefer wool for their suiting fabrics. Even in warmer weather. Many associate cotton chino as a warm weather fabric, but lighter weight tropical wools will breathe and feel better overall.

How very vintage-y. But without the thrift-shop smell.

Not quite a bulky flannel, but brushed for softness for the colder seasons all the same. Multiple colors as well as fits (slim, classic, etc) to pick from.

Fit runs a little on the small side, so if you’re on the fence or in-between sizes or have a tendency to shrink stuff in the wash, size up. That’s a large shown above on 5’10″/185.

NOT a cheap all-poly fleece. 54% wool/32% polyester/14% acrylic exterior, although the interior is lined in a soft fleece. Also has poplin lined sleeves for easy on/off.

Not your average hoodie. (Neither in fabric, nor price. yikes.)

A reminder that this is still final sale, so that’s a hell of a lot of money to throw at a final-sale risk. But maybe you’re already familiar with how their Rivington topcoats fit. Also pictured at the very top of the post on the too-cool-for-school fella leaning on the vintage Benz.

And the double breasted option. That’s a lot of coat. And it means business. Italian 95% wool/5% cashmere.

Sizes are scattered depending on what color you’re after. Casual but classic. Lightly brushed for softness. The winterized version of J. Crew’s henleys.

Only size medium left at post time. A classic shawl collar cardigan in a rugged merino nylon blend.

Small birdseye pattern gives visual texture, while the fabric stays super soft as it’s 100% cashmere.

Professor Jones!

Classic prep Shetland/shaggy wool crew style. 100% wool, brushed for softness. Saddle-style shoulders. Good sizes left in the Heather Camel (layered on top above) but those could move fast. Scattered sizes on the rest, at best.

100% cashmere. Something different thanks to the polo-style collar. Very golden age of Hollywood looking.

J. Crew’s take on the can’t-escape-them half-zips. 55% cotton/45% recycled polyester.

For those who live in not super cold climates but still want to bring some seasonal texture to their outerwear.

These are the patterned versions of this year’s wool/cotton Moon mills (UK) unstructured sportcoats. Keep the rest of your outfit simple, and either of these shouldn’t be overly loud when combined with classic, solid pieces.

They’re comfortable, they move well, they come in multiple fits and often go on sale… but they make that classic “swish swish” noise so many dislike. If you’re good with that (many of us don’t care, for real…) than they’re absolutely worth a look. Hidden side seam zip pocket. Interior gel gripper waistband detail to help keep shirts tucked. Clean, snap front closure. Know they run a little generous in terms of sizing. A size 32×30 straight fit (shown above) is too big on my frame and I had to exchange them for a 31×30.

From their upgraded workwear inspired line, Wallace & Barnes. Limited sizes on these. They could move fast. Reviews seem to indicate these run a little small/short in the tail. So when in doubt, don’t.

Just medium left at post time. If you’re the type who prefers wearing a t-shirt or OCBD with washed chinos or jeans + sneakers or boots… a chore jacket is the perfect final layer. For both outside AND inside wear. Chore jackets are not exclusively outerwear. They’re kind of a blazer, but totally not a blazer, as the styling is wayyyy more casual. But it still gives that effect in a much more dressed down way. Wearing a tie with it seems overkill (as shown above…) but just imagine it with the oxford or a t-shirt underneath.

Another one of those “OOh!” items… but then you remember it’s final sale and you think “who is spending this kind of money over the internet on something they can’t return or exchange?”

Somewhere between chinos and jeans. 97% cotton/3% elastane, 9.5oz stretch cotton twill. Jean-like 5-pocket design layout with scoops up front and patch pockets on each cheek out back. Sizes are scattered depending on what color and fit you’re after.

Obligatory Valentine’s Day Weekend mention.

Would look great with those boxers (and nothing else, duh.)

This was on sale for $239.50 on Thursday. And then they dropped the price another $40 heading into the weekend. Not on final sale yet. For now. That could change quick. It’s a terrific coat. Size shown above is a medium on 5’10″/185.