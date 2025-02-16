Steal Alert: J. Crew Stacking Extra 20% off $100+ for Members

A-HA!

Figured they couldn’t be done. This is pretty substantial depending on the item. And yes there are tons of exclusions (no suiting, stretch chinos, or 3rd party like Alden allowed this time,) but what it does work on stacks on top of their “pre-spring” event specials. And that combo buries the price on a few absolute wheelhouse home-runs of theirs.

You do have to be logged into your Passport rewards account. Once you do that, just check the box at checkout and you should net an additional 20% off on eligible items. Let’s take their Goodyear Welted, black cap-toe oxfords as a test case:

I mean. That’ll do nicely.

If you don’t have a rewards account with them, it’s a simple sign up. And doing so means you get free shipping no minimum on every purchase, so it’s worth it to most of us. Off we go with what we found RE the steals with this stacking deal….

Size shown above is a medium on 5’10″/185.

On sale + the stacking members deal = more than 60% off. In terms of styling, it’s a much more affordable alternative to the famous Billy Reid Bond peacoat. Not chopped like last year, and is equipped with both hand warmer pockets and flap pockets. 80% Wool, 20% Polyamide exterior. Interior is quilted/insulated and the lining is 55% poly/45% viscose. Doesn’t feel cheap or scratchy at all. Collar is substantial enough to turn up against the wind/rain/snow, button up, and have it stay there. Insulated with primaloft for warmth, but it’s not super bulky or stiff. Been wearing the bejesus outta mine and it’s flat out great. It’s comfortable, it’s a good weight, and it looks terrific. Well done J. Crew. In terms of the price, this is where they dipped to on Cyber Monday… but they were final sale back then. Not so this time. It can be returned or exchanged. Returns through the mail will set you back a $7.50 label, while in-store returns are free.

The test case. More than half off. 52.1% off to be more precise. Which is shocking. Cannot recall a better price on these… ever? Better than their Black Friday and Cyber Monday deal. These were priced at $172.50 back then. But now with the Passport extra 20% off they’re more than half off. And not final sale yet either. That’s pretty wild. Full review of these oxfords can be found here. Really wish they made these in dark brown along with black.

For those in the center of the “denim heads” and “J. Crew Fans” Venn Diagram. Nice to see a good deal on these finally coming to fruition. A hundred bucks for a pair of dark wash denim jeans isn’t cheap, but this is 98% cotton / 2% stretch selvage from Japan’s Kaihara mill. Which is quite a few buzzwords for those who like their jeans. It’s enough to crock your socks off!

Works out to about 35% off. Which is good for these goodyear welted, burgundy (or black) Chelsea boots. Versatile shape (not overly pointy or elf-ish.) Mini lug sole for traction. Pair shown above = the 2021 version. Review of the 2021 version can be found here.

Works out to about 37% off. A super classy mac. Lighter than a wool coat but still plenty of protection thanks to the water resistant twill and extra length. Half lined in the back with a plaid cotton, and lined in the sleeves with Bemberg for easy on/off. Once you find a navy mac you like you’ll be surprised how often you wear it.

J. Crew’s take on iconic military field jackets. Really well reviewed. Garment dyed. Pretty much perfect for the late winter –> early spring transition we’re soon to hit. More than a hundred bucks off, or ~37% off for those doing the math at home.

Has gone for noticeably less in the past, but if you’re in the market for a suuuuper soft, 3-season blazer that does a lot of things right, then this is well worth your consideration. Full review here if you’d like it. TL;DR: Italian wool flannel from Vitale Barberis Canonico. 3-roll-2 closure is on trend but not overly noticeable. And non functioning sleeve cuff buttons make for easier and cheaper tailoring if you need the sleeves adjusted. Stuck at full price, and has been stuck there for recent memory. That’s why it’s getting a mention here even though it’s “only” 20% off for members.

J. Crew’s affordable version of the classic penny loafer style, favored by many a shawl collar wearing, dusty-tome-page-turning, Scotch sippin’ gent the world over. If that ain’t you, that’s more than fine. But if you’ve ever thought “y’know maybe I’ll start smoking a pipe…” then these at this price probably made one of your eyebrows raise a quarter inch. Extra 20% off members discount lands them at around 37% off full price.

WHERE ARE THE SUEDE VERSIONS AT. Seems those are sold out for the time being. Not so on the leather option though. Full review here. Casual, versatile, comfortable. Made in Italy. 33.6% off.

The J. Crew Passport rewards club members only extra 20% off $100+ deal is set to expire President’s Day, Monday 2/17/25.