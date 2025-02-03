Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Rancourt Wholesale, Spier Flannel Trousers 20% off, & more

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

If memory serves, Rancourt started doing this during the pandemic in an attempt to keep their employees working at their facility in Maine. And now they run it once a year. Yes the wait time is lonnnnng. But the savings are significant, and it’s supporting a heritage American shoemaker. It’s not for everyone (either in model or the classic styling of their shoes) but for those who love classic American footwear and don’t mind the wait, it sure is something.

Most of the final sale (no returns or exchanges) stock is the same at post time. But there are a few notable new inclusions as well as some further price reductions. And to be clear in case it’s not: Those trousers do not match the blazer shown above. Different fabrics. Don’t want anyone to make that assumption and get stuck with final sale stuff. Code SALETIME is set to expire today, 2/3/25. Wondering if another barrage is being prepped for tomorrow?

Original picks can be found here. Still rolling and set to end this week on Thursday. Picks above (of which there are a few new finds) had at least a decent size selection left at post time. Some stuff is starting to sell through, but there’s still quite a bit with a good size and color selection left.

92% wool, 8% cashmere, and now 20% off. 3-Season cool weather weight. It’s hard to find good wool dress pants these days at a reasonable price. And while these fall into the “fancy” category instead of basic work-horse work pants… $150 for them is really quite good compared to prices at other brands/retailers for something similar. Lots of colors. Two fits. Sizes are a bit scattered as it’s end-of-season time for stuff like this.

Also worth a mention: