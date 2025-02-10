Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Nordstrom’s Big Winter Sale, 20% off at Timex, & more

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
Timex: 20% off select w/ Love20
- Blue Dial Deepwater Reef 200 41mm Synthetic Rubber Strap Watch – $159.20 ($199)
- Legacy 41mm Leather Strap Watch – $111.20 ($139) 3 colors
- M79 Automatic 40mm Red/Black Bezel – $115.99 ($289)
- Waterbury Chronograph 41mm Leather Strap Watch – $151.20 ($189)
A few more picks from the 20% off deal going on at Timex. Also works on already on sale stuff, so that M79 cola dial gets an extra nice price. Select watches, and while it feels like mostly the same old models they put up for these kinds of sales, a more intense inspection reveals that there’s some new models in there too. Like a couple of the Deepwater reefs.
Nordstrom: New Items added to their winter sale
- Nordstrom Milzo Plaid Wool Sport Coat – $279.29 ($399)
- BOSS Huge Plaid Stretch Wool Suit – $447.50 ($895)
- Gordon Rush Concord Wingtip – $159.90 ($225)
- Nordstrom Trim Fit Dress Shirts – $39.99 ($59.50)
- Nordstrom Edison Double Monk Strap – $64.96 ($99.95)
- Nordstrom lightly insulated Wool Mac with inset bib – $318.75 ($425)
- Made in Italy Billy Reid Subtle Plaid Boiled Wool Coat – $598.79 ($998)
As this is happening at Nordstrom proper (and not Nordstrom Rack) everything should ship and return for free. A pretty good batch of new items, and some further price reductions on stuff that’s been cookin’ in their sale section since the holidays.
Allen Edmonds: Extra 30% off sale items
- Fifth Avenue Cap-toe Oxford Dress Shoe – $244.30 ($425) also shown very top of post
- Strand Oxford Dress Sneakers – $139.90 ($300)
- Grafton Chelsea Boots – $230.30 ($495)
Ends today, Monday 2/10/25. Bottom two picks shown above are a couple of wildcards which didn’t make the original top 10 post.
Also worth a mention:
- Brooks Brothers: 3 Shirts for $199
- Rancourt: Their annual pre-order wholesale price event is still going on. Remember that these won’t ship until late June/early July.
- Macy’s: 25% off select watches