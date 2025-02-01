1 Sale (weekend), 5 Outfits: Presidents’ Day 2025

Presidents’ Day Weekend is one of the quieter federal-holiday 3-day weekends on the calendar, but it’s also the first big(ish) sales weekend of the year. And this year it’s been weirdly good. Therefor this seemed worth a crack. Here’s five clickable outfits mined from this “long” weekend’s pile of sales. Historical Note: Ben Franklin? (shown above right)… NOT a president!
Icy Blue Cocktail Hour
Suit: BR. Blue Italian Nailhead Wool Suit Jacket +
Matching Trouser = $387.98 total ($600)
Shirt: Nordstrom Trim Fit Dress Shirt – $39.99 ($59.50)
Watch: Seiko “Cocktail Time” – $318.75 ($425) reviewed here
Socks: Darn Tough The Standard Socks – $27
Shoes: J. Crew Goodyear Welted Oxfords – $118.80* ($248)
*Price reflects extra 20% off for members. Details here.
Smart Casual Earth Tones
Blazer: Brooks Brothers Merino Gingham Sport Coat – $262.49 ($598)
Shirt: BR Slim Wrinkle Resistant Shirt – $47.97 FINAL ($80)
Pants: Target Goodfellow Olive Stretch Jeans – $32 ($40)
Watch: Seiko Automatic 5 Sports – $221.25 (295)
Socks: Nordstrom Cashmere Blend Socks – $24.99 ($65)
Boots: Charles Tyrwhitt Suede Chukkas – $209.25 ($275)
Cheaper Boots: Warfield and Grand Leather Chukkas – $53.94 FINAL
Belt: Banana Republic – $43.99 ($75)
Contemporary Casual (nothing over $100)
Bomber: BR Factory – $60 ($150)
T-Shirt: BR Factory Luxe Touch – $16 ($40)
Pants: Target Goodfellow Comfort Wear 5-Pockets- $28 ($35)
Watch: Casio Diver – $52.45 (review here)
Watch Strap: C&B Supreme NATO 22mm – $38
Socks: Wigwam USA Made Merino Blend Socks – $21
Boots: Warfield & Grand Ogden – $44.97 FINAL ($195)
Sunglasses: WMP Polarized Double Bridge Aviator – $23.40 ($36)
Jeans and a Blazer
Blazer: JCF Wool Blend – $159.20 ($199)
Shirt: J. Crew Chambray – $56.50 ($98)
Belt: Banana Republic – $43.99 ($75)
Jeans: BR Traveler Jeans 2.0 – $71.99 ($130) (review here)
Watch: Orient Bambino VIII – $175
Socks: Wigwam USA Made Merino Blend Socks – $21
Boots: Warfield & Grand Eastwood – $53.97 FINAL ($195)
Mr. Rugged (yet stylish) Man
Jacket: Relwen Waxed Trap Blazer – $238 ($298)
(Splurge: Barbour Skyfall Blazer – $596 ($745))
Sweater: BR Italian Merino Half Zip – $27.99 ($100)
Pants: JCF Straight-fit Flex Chino Pant – $39.95 ($79.50)
Watch: Seiko Samurai – $431.25 ($575)
(Cheaper Watch: Orient Mako – $185)
Socks: Wigwam USA Made Merino Blend Socks – $21
Boots: BR Lug Sole Italian Leather Chelseas – $143.99 ($250)
Belt: JCF Suede Belt – $29.50 ($59.50)
For more picks and all the salez salez salez for this particular holiday weekend, head here to our big round up post. And yes, we use the Skyfall rugged scenario a lot. Too much. But when the actual jacket goes on sale (as well as a very impressive and less expensive alternative) then it seemed worthy of a re (re) mention.