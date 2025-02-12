Extra 25% off Brooks Bros Sale, J. Crew Pre-Spring Event, & More – Long Weekend Sales Roundup

NOTE: Did you know President Chester A. Arthur owned 80 pairs of trousers? Perhaps not. Were you aware this weekend is a long weekend (for some) as Monday is Presidents’ Day? You do now. Presidents’ Day Weekend is one of the quieter federal-holiday 3-day weekends on the calendar, but it’s also the first big(ish) sales weekend of the year. This post will be updated as more deals roll in over the coming days.

Today’s a good day if you’re in the market for something simple like just a shirt or pair of chinos. Because half off is solid for J. Crew’s step down “Factory” line (a higher percentage off can often require a minimum spend of $100 or $125 and a stacking code.) And the free shipping no minimum helps immensely. But that ends today, Wednesday 2/12/25.

Wow the Huck sale section is in flux right now. And that’s good! Some sold out stuff is back in stock and still on sale, while other items are completely new to the sale section or getting further price cuts. Remember that free shipping kicks in at $89, and unless it’s marked as final sale (there are those items in there) it should return free and easy.

Billed as 40% off… but it just doesn’t feel that way. Sure there’s some gems in there, but significantly discounted items (like the advertised 40% off) are scattered at best. Wondering if they might turn up the heat on this relatively chilly sale in the coming days? No code needed, and it’s set to run through next Wednesday 2/19. Best of the best from this perspective are shown above with our picks.

Lots of exclusions and gotta log in, but as the weather someday should turn towards sneakers and away from boots, now’s not a bad time to give it a look if you’re a fan of the three stripes.

Runs clear through next Wednesday the 19th. Decent selection at post time, but not overly extensive. Still worth a look if you like Brooks Brothers but have to wait for when their “sale’s on sale” like many of us do.

Select watches, and while it feels like mostly the same old models they put up for these kinds of sales, a more intense inspection reveals that there’s some new models in there too. Like a couple of the Deepwater reefs.

As this is happening at Nordstrom proper (and not Nordstrom Rack) everything should ship and return for free. A pretty good batch of new items, and some further price reductions on stuff that’s been cookin’ in their sale section since the holidays.

Macy’s usually runs 15% or 20% off deals on their watches (when not stuck to full price), so 25% off is significant. And a reminder that since they’re an authorized dealer, you’ll be getting a full-faith-and-credit-warranty from the manufacturer. That’s not always the case (if ever) when buying through gray market dealers over Amazon, eBay, etc.

Quite good for CT when it comes to their non-shirts stuff. And they do sell a lot more than just shirts. Foundational blazers, good shoes, merino sweaters, etc. No code necessary. But don’t forget that as they ship from the UK, there will be some higher than normal shipping costs to account for at checkout.

Appears to be mostly/close to all final sale though. No returns or exchanges on anything tagged as such.

End of the line for their winter goods. Sizes are scattered depending on color/item. If memory serves, those chesterfield coats are $199 full price.

Watch out for final sale stuff. There’s lots in their sale section right now that’s got the (dreaded) final sale moniker. Anything that’s final sale can’t be returned or exchanged.

Yes the wait time is lonnnnng. But the savings are significant, and it’s supporting a heritage American shoemaker. It’s not for everyone (either in model or the classic styling of their shoes) but for those who love classic American footwear and don’t mind the wait, it sure is something.

