Extra 25% off Under Armour, Tom Ford Sunglasses Sale, & More – The Thursday Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Tis the season for cookies and eggnog and.. nope that season is over. TIS THE SEASON FOR PUMPIN’ IRON, BABY. So whether you’re a “New-Years-Resolutioner” or a tried and true gym-rat, now’s a pretty good time for some new workout gear. Because this exercise thing just might be helping in more ways than we think.

Set to end on Monday 1/6. Everything ships and returns for free, which is key for online shoe-shopping, as unlike clothes, a tailor can’t do a darn thing to make a pair of ill-fitting shoes fit better.

And the clothes. There’s more brands than “just” their house-line(s)… but those in-house brands are often where the real values are.

Attention fancy-sunglasses fans (which does not apply to all of us)… The Rack got some Tom Ford stock in. A necessary heads up that this is Nordstrom Rack and not mainline Nordstrom. Therefor their shipping/returns policy is a bit different. Free shipping kicks in at The Rack at $89, so these will ship to you free, but returns will set you back a $9.95 label unless you can get it over to a physical Nordstrom Rack or Nordstrom store. That’s nice of them to take Rack returns at mainline Nordstrom stores. Don’t think that’s always been the case?

The already on clearance Picks:

Worth mentioning along side the big 40% + additional 10% off (net = 46% off) deal at Brooks Brothers (picks post is here) is the fact that the extra 10% off does stack with stuff that’s already in their clearance section. Know that sometimes BB will knock an additional 20% or 25% off their clearance section, but by then (if they get to that in the coming month or two) sizes may be pretty picked over.

And yes it includes their “golf” pants, which can be worn for doing many things other than golf. Such as whatever the heck is going on in the image above. Four colors for those golf pants. Reviewed in our best performance pants/tech pants round up if you’re interested.

Also worth a mention: