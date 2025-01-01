Steal Alert: Brooks Brothers 46% off most

This is as good as it gets for Brooks Brothers. And while other brands and stores have moved on to end-of-season and often final sale clearance, this stuff is still returnable, exchangeable, and most items are stocked up on wheelhouse sizes and colors.

That is… until everyone who got a Brooks Brothers gift card under the tree catches wind of this sale.

Note that free shipping won’t kick in until $200, but for regular Brooks Brothers shoppers that may not be that big of an issue, as stocking up on some pants and shirts or grabbing a sportcoat or something should hit that mark. The extra 10% off DOES work on stuff that’s already on sale, but the hefty 40% off + addit 10% off combo (net = 46% off) is reserved for full priced stuff. No code needed, extra 10% should happen in your cart, happy New Year, and let’s do this…

For those of us in the sportcoat-set who are tired of the same ol’ solids and plaids. Gingham. But not in some summery tablecloth high-contrast white and blue. Nope, instead it’s a muted, neutral, but still rich and interesting grey gingham woven in Italy by Reda. Lower patch pockets help keep it casual, but clearly it can be dressed up too.

A classic navy blazer with a bit of a twist, thanks to that extra ticket pocket on the right side. Available in slim (milano) classic (regent) or traditional fit. Fabric is a hopsack weave super 110s 99% wool / 1% stretch woven by Italy’s Reda mill. Sleeve cuff buttons also look to be non-functioning, so tailoring should be much easier and cheaper than functioning button cuffs.

Full review here. According to our shoe expert Adam, you’ll want to try a half size up as they run a little small. And $449 MSRP was a pretty steep ask to start. But now? Via Adam’s review: “I rate these chukkas slightly above average and potentially worth it when they drop in price below ~$300 US. If these were made with better materials and better welted construction, I could justify the full retail price point because these boots look incredible from afar.” Well… here we are. Well under $300.

Same boots, same studded rubber sole, same price, different uppers. Bummer they didn’t make these in a brown textured leather upper as well.

Nice office worker-bee classics. Italian stretch wool (99% merino/1% elastane) from Reda. Not cheap, but they’re also not cheap feeling cotton or poly bargain dress pants. Three fits to choose from, and you also get to pick the waist size AND inseam, so no extra tailoring required.

Just a classy, classic dress belt. Made in Italy. Burgundy or black leather.

Usually you have to buy in bulk (3 or 4 dress shirts at a time) to get anywhere near this price. So being able to buy one, JUST ONE freakin’ shirt for under $65 (imagine that) is a bit of a treat from Brooks Brothers. Sized in the more precise neck and sleeve style (example: 15.5 neck/33 sleeve) instead of the ballpark alpha sizing (S/M/L) cheaper brands use.

Available in slim (milano) classic but not boxy (regent) or traditional (madison) fit. Dark, handsome, and just enough pattern. Will go well with everything from jeans to lululemon ABC pants to tailored dress trousers. Sleeve cuff buttons appear to be non functional for easy/cheaper tailoring if necessary. All weather weight hopsack wool and a butterfly lining means you can wear it now, in the spring and fall, and even in the summer if you can stay out of boiling hot sun rays.

Available in slim or classic fit templates. Another one of those items which you usually have to buy a couple of (usually two sets of separates) to save any real cash. Thankfully that’s not the case with this sale. These are their younger leaning “Explorer” line of suit separates, made to appeal to those who want something versatile and more modern. Italian wool with a bit of stretch via Vitale Barberis Canonico. Wrinkle-resistant and water-repellent. Available in either medium gray, blue, light gray, or black. These aren’t “nested” like the 1818 line, so you get to pick the size of the jacket and the size of the trousers separately. Sleeves do in fact come finished (with non-functioning, easy to tailor sleeve buttons). Many of us prefer that. Easy, breezy, and most importantly: MUCH less expensive to tailor.

We live in a world where even the most heritage brands like Brooks Brothers are carrying sneakers. And they’re a bestseller no less. If they’re like the chukkas, they’re probably made in China, but that doesn’t mean they’re bad when on significant sale as they are now. Vibram cup sole is a nice touch, as is that textured leather blue heel patch.

$100+ is a big price tag for an OCBD. I mean… Target sells them for $28. But these are made in the USA, have real mother of pearl buttons, and the gracefully rolling and sloping “Polo Button Down Collar” is a Brooks Brothers heritage design everyone else has copied (or at least tried to). Available in slim, regular, or traditional fit.

From their higher end 1818 line. A bit of texture to mix it up. Would look especially good with suede shoes or boots, but it’ll do just fine and then some with smoother leather footwear.

Here’s the case for investing in outerwear: Unlike a pair of jeans or a button down shirt, a good coat or jacket is something many of us lean on daily. Sure the pants and shirts and even shoes may change from day to day, but the coat or jacket, depending on season, stays the same. This particular coat from Brooks Brothers is for those who live in a truly cold climate but still want something that’ll look right with a suit. Exterior is made from a “refined wool flannel that’s been specially treated for water resistance and breathability.” And it’s obviously made to keep you warm. I (the Joe guy) have a similar coat from Brooks Brothers I bought years ago (water-resistant wool flannel exterior, long-puffer style) and in late fall/all-winter-long it’s the go-to. It’s comfortable, it’s warm, it looks the part even though it’s actually a puffer. Available in charcoal or navy.

And now something for those who live in more temperate climates, but still want/need a good looking coat for fall/winter/spring. This classic mac-style coat goes with everything from a t-shirt and jeans to a full suit and tie. And for the cold, there’s a blackwatch-tartan patterned liner you can button in. Leave it out for the warmer seasons.

Make no mistake. These lean heavily towards the “sweater” side of the Swazer-spectrum. They’re really just cardigans knit into the shape of a blazer with lapels and patch pockets. Which is also what can make them great.

Another wool sportcoat, this time in a lighter gray with overcheck. The perfect sportcoat to do the “northern lights” thing (lighter sportcoat up top, darker trousers or jeans down below).

That’s fun. A striped D-ring belt in suede instead of the usual woven poly or nylon fabric. Wear it with jeans now, wear it with chinos when it gets warm.

Those are some fancy fabric flannels. And admittedly a bit of an eye sore when layered on top of each other like that (apologies)… but thankfully you won’t be wearing two shirts at once. Fabric is from the Somelos mill in Portugal.

Same story as the chukkas. Namely: overpriced when full price. But now at 46% off they may be worth considering if you’re in the market for a style like this.

Butterfly lining, knit 60% Wool, 25% Polyester, 15% Polyamide fabric, and popular enough that it’s starting to sell out in some sizes. Floppy collared sweater as shown on the model above not included. Thankfully you won’t need that as this should look more than fine with nice shirts, turtlenecks, polos, and maybe even the occasional smooth knit / mercerized t-shirt.

The 46% off most full price Brooks Brothers Event is scheduled to run through Sunday 1/5/25