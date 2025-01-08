Best Posts of 2024: Top Reviews – Watches, Clothes, and a Chair

Last week we recognized the Best Affordable Style of 2024, focusing on the top products pumped out by the retail establishment. This week we’re taking a look back at the best (at least what WE consider the best) of what Dappered had to offer last year. Not trying to toot our own horn here. Consider this more of an exercise in recognizing what was popular with the Dappered readers, so we continue to create informative content in the New Year. And by the way, to you the Dappered readers: thanks.

Seemingly inspired by the Newman Daytona, this quartz offering from Seiko was mighty impressive in hand. Aesthetics are certainly retro inspired but it also has a sharp, modern look to it as well. The case size is a more heritage leaning 39mm in diameter, but it wears larger than a true retro piece. Its 13.3mm thickness and very slightly domed crystal deliver some wrist presence without being bulbous. And the 20mm lug width means it won’t be hard finding leather straps if you so choose. When fully charged, the Speedtimer can run at +/- 15 seconds per month for six months if tossed in a shoebox, forgotten in a closet, or left under a hibernating yeti. To get all the details, head over to the review.

The Timex Marlin Jet straddles the awkward line between dress and smart-casual. The design is undoubtedly clean, with an icy light silver dial, simple hands and indices, and crisp font for the branding. The case-back is an exhibition style so you can see the movement at work. The lugs are an odd but not totally unusual 19mm wide, the case clocks in at 38mm. A good competitor to the Orient Bambino 38mm. Which speaking of…

Smaller, better, and more refined than it’s 41.5mm big Bambino brothers, the Orient Bambino 38mm could be the best bang-for-the-buck automatic/mechanical dress watch on the market. Movement is an in-house automatic which hacks and hand winds. Case-back has an exhibition window so you can see those mechanical guts at work. Much nicer leather strap than the past larger versions of the Bambino. This sized down version will be just right for a lot of guys.

A watch that has an immense amount going for it. The overall feel is some sort of blend of Submariner and Planet Ocean. Where the VAER really sets itself apart from other <$1000 watches is in terms of its versatility. All stock straps and even the bracelet options come with quick release pins. When combined with its simple black and white color scheme, you can easily bounce this thing back and forth between fabric straps, tropic rubber, a metal bracelet, or even leather. If you’re intrigued, check out the review for all the details.

A high quality, modern slim fit navy blazer. That’s what the Ludlow Legacy blazer is. Designed to be a go-to garment that lasts. Constructed from nice Italian wool fabric, and it skips the shiny brass buttons found on navy blazers of years past. The lighter weight of the fabric makes it appropriate for year round use. Of course, we’ll continue to keep our eye out for sales at J. Crew that drop this foundational blazer in price.

Usually when a watch (or anything else) tries to be all things to all people all at the same time, you end up with something that looks like the car Homer Simpson designed. But the Hydra is the opposite. It’s complex but it’s truly classy. It’s cool and it’s versatile. It could be the one watch many pick up and wear with everything, everywhere. From a suit and tie to a big event, to swim trunks and flippy floppies at the beach.

Gotta hand it to Orient. Their design catalog is so vast that they can take two previous models, combine their styles, and size it down to an of-the-moment diameter, and they end up with one of the best affordable automatic/mechanical wristwatch releases in years. The Roman numerals make it look dressy and classic. The blue hands make it quietly pop. The small-seconds dial makes it interesting. And the slightly sized down, 38.4mm diameter should make it wearable by the vast majority.

The new Deepwater Reef line from Timex has to be the most exciting debut Timex has released in a while. The classic sporty style, not-obnoxious bracelet, and quick-release pins for easy strap changes all combine for a hugely versatile watch you can wear almost anywhere. It’s a hell of an evolution for the brand, which has come a long way from the dirt-cheap Easy-Readers and Ironman Digitals of the 90’s and early aughts.

This past summer, did lululemom meet its match in an unlikely challenger? Not quite the same, but boy did Old Navy release a short (and later 5-pocket trouser) that for all intents and purposes gave the much more expensive lulu warpstreme ABC shorts a run for their money. If the fabric isn’t identical, like at an atomic level/made by the exact same supplier, then it’s one of the best copies/”homages” ever. There’s no gusseted crotch on the ON shorts, but at less than half the price of the ABC’s, most guys will be ok with that.

Every now and then Adam strays out of his shoe closet and reviews something a little different for him. This was one of those times. But this watch from Hamilton was put through the same vigorous scale that Adam subjects the shoes to. And this field watch from Hamilton earned the coveted 5 stars that most footwear reviewed by Adam never ascend to. Find out why here.

We are living in a golden age of moderately priced, high quality, go-anywhere/do anything “adventure” watches equipped with GMT movements to appease post-pandemic wanderlust, and juiced up with enough toughness to thrive through anything one could throw at it… while globe-trotting, desk day-dreaming or anything in-between. The Nodus Contrail GMT series is the latest to knock that particular horological cover off the ball, all while having enough uniqueness that it’s not just “another” GMT-Diver hybrid.

Exceedingly pleasant, the Timex Marlin Automatic will find its fans. 40mm in diameter with a mid-century inspired dial, the Marlin Automatic is a moderately sized “big brother” to the positively doll-like 34mm hand-wind original. The Marlin Automatic 40mm anchors what has quickly become one of the most important lines in the Timex catalog. Or to put it another way, it’s the head of the class for that particular school of horological “fish.”

Turns out big brother J. Crew isn’t the only one who can make a quality navy blazer. The wool-blend fabric, accessible fit template, and timeless style details make for a sound and versatile foundation piece. And this blazer can be had for a lot less, especially with the right sale. Also, can we just take a moment to acknowledge the absurdity of Joe being out on the streets, jumping around with an umbrella? The things he does for you, dear reader. (Editor’s note: It’s never not embarrassing getting the “what are you doing?” question from someone passing by.)

And after all that jumping, your friendly neighborhood affordable men’s style website editor needed to sit down. The Verity Lounge Chair is a good option for those looking for a quality, attractive leather chair at a reasonable price. It’ll be especially good for smaller spaces, but can easily compliment a furniture arrangement in a larger room. Not recommended for graveled areas between garages.