Tie Bar Free Shipping no Min., J. Crew’s Shifting Sale, & More – The Thursday Sales Handful

This is a quite good (and rare) deal. Here’s why: The Tie Bar’s free shipping threshold is usually $99. And usually anything under that is $6.95 for standard shipping. That’s a mighty steep additional charge at checkout if you’re shopping for just a single $28 tie or a $14 pocket square for an event. And here we are, in the season of events. So if you’re in the market for just a tie or pocket square, then your total out-the-door purchase is effectively on sale. Free no rush shipping (5-7 business days) on all orders ends this Sunday, 12/15.

Again? BR spent most of 2024 stuck to full price (with the occasional 30% off or 2x a year 40% off Friends and Family deal) and then the holidays hit and they’re all like “YOLO here’s 40% off every couple weeks or thereabouts.” No code needed. Runs through Monday. Exclusions apply of course. Looks like cashmere and most cashmere blends are out, as is leather apparel and some (but not all) shoes.

Well known and loved micro-brand Lorier just did a big restock for the holidays. They’re also saying that currently all orders are shipping within 1-3 business days, and if you order by December 18th it’ll deliver before Christmas. No discount, but Lorier doesn’t do that. Their watches sell fast enough that restocks warrant the mention.

The star of this GAP sale show has to be their flagship chinos. Extra 10% off with that WRAP code comes off the marked down price, so total percent off is 55% off. Extra 10% off code WRAP is set to expire this Sunday, 12/15.

Full picks here if you’d like them. Note that J. Crew has added a few things this past week by moving them out of the final sale section and into this 40% off no code needed deal. TL;DR: there are some good savings on bestsellers like boots and shoes which aren’t final sale yet. Perhaps they’ll move into final sale in a couple weeks when the post-Christmas clearances begin. 40% off select ends today, 12/12/24.

A note on how this sale has shifted: Some items which started this promo on final sale at 60% off have now moved OFF final sale and are now ~40% off. Notable examples would be their Dock Peacoat and Sussex jackets. Those had been ~60% off and final sale/not returnable. (See the original sale picks post here.) Maybe J. Crew realized early on that a lot of us aren’t too keen on making a big purchase like a coat without having the option of returning it in case it doesn’t fit. So perhaps that’s why they moved them off the final sale tier? It’s weird. And confusing.

And here’s the stuff that’s (still) final sale., which means no returns or exchanges. It’s a big-time discount on in-season desirables, but the catch is (and it’s a big catch) you can’t return or exchange the 60% off stuff. It’s J. Crew’s business, but Final Sale is a dealbreaker for a lot of us. End today, 12/12/24.

Feels a bit like this expiring PRESENT25 code could be last call for getting something on sale before Christmas at Bonobos. Usual exclusions seem to apply: “Excludes Empire Super 150s Suits, The Bowery Leather Bomber, The Suede Bomber Jacket, and Icon Status styles of The Original Chino, The Chino 2.0, and Stretch Weekday Warrior Dress Pants.”

