J. Crew: 40% off select full price, 60% off select final sale

Looks like this is the new game J. Crew is playing. They just launched a promotion titled “up to 60% off almost everything” and there are two distinct tiers:

Items that are about ~40% off and returnable/exchangeable . Items that are about ~60% off, and Final Sale .

What feels weird is how it’s positioned and communicated. For example, their wheelhouse wool-cashmere topcoats are ~60% off, are now tagged as final sale (and thus can’t be returned or exchanged), yet are NOT in their “usual” final sale section.

If an item is FINAL SALE, you can usually find that note below the size selection drop down.



They’re just where they normally are. Because it’s a current season item, and like a bunch of other stuff since Black Friday they’ve been seesawing back and forth between regular sale and final sale. It just depends on the level of the discount. In the past stuff like that wouldn’t become final sale until after Christmas (or thereabouts). And then it’d wander over to the final sale section.

Just be careful. No one wants you to get stuck picking up something that you can’t return or exchange, only to have it NOT fit.

We’ll break this up into two sections. First with stuff that can be returned or exchanged, and that which cannot. Remember that returns are a $7.50 label through UPS or USPS, unless you can get it back in-store. Then it’s free. No codes needed. All prices are as marked. Off we go:

The shirts that made J. Crew famous. Lighter weight poplin fabric with a broken in but not broken down washed feel. They’ve been making and selling these for ages.

Classic prep Shetland/shaggy wool crew style. 100% wool, brushed for softness. Saddle-style shoulders.

A better price than Black Friday/Cyber Monday. They were 31% off then. And thus, they’re probably the star of this present and particular sale-show. Because they’re a best seller and it’s prime “boots season.” Goodyear welted, versatile shape (not overly pointy or elf-ish.) Mini lug sole for traction. Also available in black for you rock and roll types. Pair shown above = the 2021 version. Review of the 2021 version can be found here.

For those who like the idea of a velvet blazer, but just aren’t willing to make the leap. Corduroy is like a less drunk version of velvet. It’s plush, it’s soft, and it’s significantly less of a style risk. Yes you could wear this with jeans. But you could also wear it with dress trousers for a fancier holiday event.

Better than their Black Friday and Cyber Monday deal. These were priced at $172.50 back then. About as good a price as they’ll go for before they eventually become final sale, which you don’t want to engage with when it comes to shoes. Because a tailor can’t adjust a not-great fit with shoes. Full review of these oxfords can be found here. Really wish they made these in dark brown along with black.

A true fall/winter suit thanks to its Italian wool flannel fabric via Vitale Barberis Canonico. The great thing about flannel suits is that they’re usually much easier to break up and wear the trousers and jacket with other things. That’s especially the case here as the jacket has patch pockets on the lower half, so it’ll look great as a sportcoat. Sold as separates. Jackets are here, while the trousers are here.

Italian leather. Three colors. Still interesting thanks to the rounded buckle, but they’re elegant and versatile too.

Casual but classic. Lightly brushed for softness. The winterized version of J. Crew’s henleys.

A basic Harrington style jacket in an anything but basic fabric. Marzotto chalkstripe wool.

97% cotton/3% elastane, 9.5oz stretch cotton twill. Jean-like 5-pocket design layout with scoops up front and patch pockets on each cheek out back. Somewhere between chinos and jeans.

Read the full review here. They seem to run half a size small. And make sure you hit them with some suede protector spray before heading out into any weather. But once that’s done and dried, you should be good to go in most conditions.

Was “just” 25% off during the Black Friday –> Cyber Monday corridor, and now 40% off. Not final sale yet, so these can be returned or exchanged. Which is good, because it’s gotta be safe to assume that like the suede version (reviewed here) these may run a half size small? Leather is from the famed English tannery C.F. Stead. Vibram soles.

That’d be them on the left. Unlike most other quilted or puffer vests, these aren’t overly puffy and they don’t have a cheap shiny look to them. Also great for layering under a peacoat or topcoat if it’s brutally cold out and you want some additional warmth (while maintaining the use of your arms under said overcoat).

100% merino. Clearly a substantial looking sweater, but can act as light outerwear in the right conditions too. Could be one of those perfect extra layers you reach for on an almost if not daily basis.

Their standard weight henleys. Henleys are great, and J. Crew’s vintage-wash fabric has its fans. Not super thick or bulky. Ten colors to choose from.

Restocked. For those who want to go full Mr. Rogers when they get home for the day and want to swap their work shoes for sneakers. Full review here.

Merino wool. Five colors to pick from. Yes there are cheaper options out there, but perhaps these are worth the upcharge over the competition. From reader Toby R.: “I think the J. Crew merino sweaters are worth the extra $20 over Uniqlo ones, as they are thicker and warmer without being too much so.I’ve always found J. Crew’s wool sweaters to hit really well at the ‘somewhat budget conscious but also wanting to look nice while being long-lasting and functional’ intersection.”

Broken in oxford cloth which isn’t stiff or scratchy. One of their long-time bestsellers. Available in slim fit, classic fit, and yes even a tall template. Something to layer under sweaters, sportcoats, etc. A favorite basic button down. Sometimes gets excluded from normal sales.

*** ABANDON ALL HOPE (of returns) YEE WHO SCROLL PAST HERE,

FOR ALL THAT FOLLOWS IS FINAL SALE AND CANNOT BE RETURNED OR EXCHANGED ***

Well… hats (and scarves) are pretty low risk in terms of fit. So these being final sale might not be that bad of a thing. And a little luxury for your head can go a long way. Even ships free if you’re a member of their rewards club. Certified to “The Good Cashmere Standard.” Six colors to pick from.

Supremely giftable. Especially if the recipient is you. Solids as well as a couple of plaid options available.

Lower final-sale risk for those who are already familiar with J. Crew’s pants, their different fit templates, and how those templates fit the wearer’s body. 15 wale stretch corduroy fabric. One of those cool to cold weather essentials a lot of us look forward to putting on every year when the leaves (if not snow) are falling. Four colors, two fits.

Textured, breathable, and just enough “oomf” for winter. Shown above in marled hazelnut. Also available in a marled blue.

Size shown above is a medium on 5’10″/185.

FOR CRYING OUT LOUD PLEASE STOP PUTTING THESE ON FINAL SALE. But it’s a perfect example of what this new “game” is. If memory serves, last week these were half off at $199. But they weren’t final sale yet, so if it didn’t fit (say over a sweater or suit jacket as it needs to as it’s a winter coat.) you could return it or exchange it. Not so at this price. Just wait, it’ll probably whipsaw back to $199 later this week and then it won’t be final sale anymore. See what’s happening?

In terms of styling, it’s a much more affordable alternative to the famous Billy Reid Bond peacoat. Not chopped like last year, and is equipped with both hand warmer pockets and flap pockets. 80% Wool, 20% Polyamide exterior. Interior is quilted/insulated and the lining is 55% poly/45% viscose. Doesn’t feel cheap or scratchy at all. Collar is substantial enough to turn up against the wind/rain/snow, and have it stay there. Insulated with primaloft for warmth, but it’s not super bulky or stiff. Been wearing the bejesus outta mine and it’s flat out great. It’s comfortable, it’s a good weight, and it looks terrific. Well done J. Crew. Available in navy or black.

Full review of last year’s version can be found here. This year they’ve done away with the previous design’s exterior vertical zip chest pocket. Olive, navy, and black available this year. Nice to see black as an option this time around. Black outerwear (casual or otherwise) works for a lot of us who wear a lot of blue, earth tones, and gray pants/jeans/trousers… but don’t wear a lot of black otherwise.

The very similar-to-the-Sussex but stylishly tweaked flight jackets. Notice the different collar, cuffs, and pocket layout.

A classic shawl collar cardigan in a rugged merino nylon blend.

Lots of class in a simple, 95% wool/5% cashmere package. Available in dark charcoal, black, or a lighter-than-camel “heather tan” version.

Merino blended with nylon for durability while retaining softness. Half-zip style is water-cooler-classic, whether you wear it over a button down or tee. They’re warm, they’re comfortable, and they work.

NOT a cheap all-poly fleece. 54% wool/32% polyester/14% acrylic exterior, although the interior is lined in a soft fleece. Also has poplin lined sleeves for easy on/off.

Instead of using woven fabric these use a sweater-like knit to make something more substantial but still “shirty” in appearance. Quiet lumberjack style. Double-knit, flexible, etc. Solids and patterns. 4.8/5 stars after 300+ reviews.

Great discount, but that’s a lot of money to spend on a risk you can’t return or exchange. And therein lies the problem.

Italian 95% wool/5% cashmere. Only made in navy. That’s your one color option. That coat means business though.

One of the rare items in this event that requires a code. BIGSALE will knock an additional 50% off that on-sale price at checkout, dropping it to $12.49. Ships free if you’re a rewards member too.

J. Crew’s 40% – 60% off event is set to expire Thursday 12/12/24. Again, watch out for final sale stuff. Seems to be anything that’s close to 60% off is final sale and can’t be returned or exchanged.