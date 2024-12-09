Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – J. Crew Factory 66% off $100 (like blazers), Nike extra 25% off, & more

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Same deal as their big Cyber Monday event but without the free shipping no minimum offer they were doing back then. Standard shipping is $7 for purchases under $99. Free shipping kicks in at $99, and the nice additional 15% off deal happens at $100… so add those two circumstances together and potential shipping cost shouldn’t be that big of a disincentive for those looking to take advantage of this sale. Full review of their surprisingly good wool-blend Thompson can be found here. Like all “Factory” styled brands, do take their MSRP “full prices” with a whole bucket of salt. Yet during normal times/non big holiday pushes, these blazers would usually run somewhere between 30% – 50% off. So 60% + an additional 15% off (net 66% off) is truly substantial all the same. Code CYBERTAKE2 is set to expire today, Monday 12/9/24.

Full review coming but… hot biscuits that’s a nice watch. Probably the best feeling watch Timex has made in recent memory. Build quality feels great, H-link brushed bracelet is excellent, screw down crown + water resistance is 200m, and the crystal is sapphire. Movement is quartz on this one. It does make a “tick” sound, but not as loud as the cheap Timex Weekender TICK which can drive many sensitive ears batty. At least to my ear it’s not as loud. Full disclosure: after too many years of headphones I’ve got some tinnitus. So, YMMV. Watch has been out of stock for a while and mentioning here because it may sell out again. Could be a seriously long wait for any kind of sale or discount. This one seems like it’s gonna be excluded for a while.

Attack of the gum-soled retro-inspired sneakers! Maybe it’s a look that’s a little played out… but they sure do go with everything. If you’re a fan of the Air Force 1, know that there are a LOT of AF1s on sale in this extra 25% off w/ code MOMENT event. Prices can vary depending on what color you’re after, and some colors have a better size selection than others. And it’s a lot more than just lifestyle sneakers. Tons of other shoes, clothes, etc.

Usually free shipping doesn’t kick in until $50, so effectively this is a sale for Darn Tough. No better time than to try what all the fuss is about. Made in the USA, incredible quality, and a lineup with a wide variety. Everything from super thick boot socks to lightly cushioned or un-cushioned but still comfy lifestyle socks. Powered by the miracle that is merino wool blends, which wick moisture, breathe well, and outperform cheap cotton socks on every level. Free shipping no minimum runs through Tuesday night.

More watches. This time at higher price points than Timex. Their Black Friday / Cyber Monday watch sale prices were good. These seem to be better. Even includes some new Swiss made watches like that Mido 39mm Ocean Star. Even comes with quick release pins on the bracelet so you can easily swap it onto a strap or NATO if you so choose. Spendy, yes. But that’s (most) of the watch market for you. And compared to the big luxury names, these are relatively affordable. Key word: relatively. You will need to input that code FRIEND at checkout.

Also worth a mention: