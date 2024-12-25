After Christmas Sales for Men – Allen Edmonds Extra 25% off, J. Crew End of Season Sale, & More

All those milk and cookies haven’t even splashed down in Santa’s septic system yet, but stores are already rolling out major end of year sales. Here’s a round up of the best of what’s going on for men’s style when it comes to all the after Xmas sales. This post will be updated over the next few days as more deals roll in. CHIPS A’HOYYYY!

Heads up if you got a Brooks Brothers gift card under the tree. Scheduled to expire Christmas Day. They’ve been running 30% off for a good while now, but the 40% off is back to Black Friday/Cyber Monday levels. Doesn’t seem to stack on their clearance section. And a few exclusions do apply, like their USA Made Rancourt shoes.

Star of this AE sale has to be those Strands in dark brown Espresso. Not sure why those haven’t resonated with their customers, but with a brown that deep and rich they’ll go with both blue suits and gray suits. Even darker gray suits (general rule: the darker the brown of the shoes = the darker the gray clothes you can pair them with). Picks above are first quality stuff. No $25 restocking fee which would be the case if the shoes were Factory 2nds. Do be aware that AE has started to (annoyingly) mix in some Factory 2nds stock into their normal sale section. Those will cost you a $25 restocking fee if you return an F2. Prices are as marked online.

This stuff should move fast, as it’s a rare event thanks to lululemon loathing discounts of any kind. If you’re a member you can return this stuff in-store for credit. So at least there’s that. But no through the mail returns and no cashback.

This is a quick one. Ends Christmas Day. More than just their chinos. Works on cords and some jeans too.

Watch this space. This feels like the first wave. Guessing J. Crew is going to be adding more styles in the coming days or weeks. No returns or exchanges. All final sale, and final means final. They clearly don’t want this stuff back as they start to slowly turn their attentions to spring ’25. Code EXTRA is set to expire Saturday 12/28, so we’ll see what they have coming down the track next.

Cashmere is excluded for almost all of the fall/winter season. Not now though. Separate from all the other stuff that they’re running. Some people are willing to splurge on cashmere. Then there’s the rest of us who are just fine with merino or other fabrics which cost a fraction. But! If you’re a cashmere person? Good on ‘ya.

Was an extra 20% off for the last week or two, and now they’ve bumped it up (and the prices down) with that extra 30% off code. Just watch out for Final Sale items. Anything tagged as final sale can’t be returned or exchanged.

Totally random. Because nothing says an Amazon sale like a bright yellow YETI cocktail shaker, some dumbbells, and a leather couch. Remember that Amazon can end deals pretty quickly and seemingly at random. So don’t be overly surprised if some of these (and other sale item) prices expire at speed.

10,000+ items. Includes all the price-matching Nordstrom is sure to attempt to execute over this post-holiday sales sugar-rush. As always, everything ships and returns for free.

The Pick: Samba OGs – $75 w/ giftcard use ($100) lots of colors

So if you can buy a $100 giftcard for $75 (limit 2 per person…) that means anything over $100 is effectively $25 off. If something is in that $75 – $100 range, then it’s $75, and you’ll leave a little gift-card credit on the table. Not a bad way to save some cash on styles that aren’t always on sale.

That extra 10% off w/ BONUS10 sure is nice. Runs clear through 1/5. Sneaky good for tailored wear if you’re willing to deal with their shipping. Don’t forget the steep extra shipping charges at checkout ($15+ depending on speed). They’ve got some hits though. And yes, shirts (and shoes, and sweaters) are on sale too.

Guessing most of you knew about this one already, as our picks post has been live for a bit now. Stuff is starting to sell through on sizes. If you got a giftcard in your stocking, now’s not a bad time to check in if you had your eye on something that could sell out. Picks above still had a good size selection left at post time.

Also worth a mention…