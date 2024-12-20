Huckberry: Up to 45% off Annual “See you out there” Sale

Pretty sure half the Huckberry team is most of the way up a mountain right now, with the other half checking in occasionally between sips of winter warmer and bites of venison-mince pie.

That’s good for us. Because like leaving a porch light and table lamp on while you’re gone, they’re running a sale in their absence. Y’know, to make the place look a little more alive. (Beware the Wet Bandits!)

It’s a select items sale, with lots of new items just added to their sale section. “Up to” 45% off, with lots of cold weather gear getting cuts. But that’s not a bad thing, being that we’re just hitting the first days of true astronomical winter.

Free shipping still kicks in at $98, but returns are at least easy and free minus any outbound shipping costs if you didn’t hit $98 OR if it’s one of the rare final sale items. Anything tagged as final sale can’t be returned or exchanged. Let’s dig in.

Three colors. Cozy and cool. As classic as it gets. 60% lambswool / 40% nylon. Percent chance this gets “borrowed” by a significant other and never given back is approximately 85%. So keep your eyes on it.

Nice price on these. A bestseller. But know that sizes are moving quick and small and medium are just about sold out across all the colors already. When you want to dress up but you don’t want to look really dressed up, the “swazer” (aka the knit blazer/sweater hybrid) is your best friend. This one appears to have just enough structure. So it’s not wimpy like a cardigan cut in the shape of a blazer, but it’s not basically a blazer masquerading as something else. Right in-between = just right. Ships/returns for free as long as you pick the standard shipping option (no guaranteed Christmas delivery.)

Would look great with jeans. Would excel with chinos and a polo in warmer weather. Big fan of the Huckberry house brand Rhodes. They make some solid, reasonably priced boots.

Funny thing about gloves. They have to fit like them. Which makes buying gloves over the interwebz a tricky proposition. But not today, as these ship free and returns are almost always free (unless it’s final sale or some weird gigantic-item-exception like a pinball machine or grain combine). Gloves are from a Swedish brand. Guessing they don’t make them in Sweden, but could be wrong.

Looks great but just be aware that these appear to run a little short in the tail. The model in the pool-hall shot is 5’8″ and wearing a size medium (and sitting, clearly). Standing model untucked-shirt guy is 6’0″. And the tail barely covers his, again, untucked shirt. So these are meant to be worn more casually. Fabric for the shell is 54% Wool, 40% Poly, 6% Other. Unlined back, smooth lining to the sleeves, and side tabs at the waist for a dialed in fit if you so choose. That tan guncheck (on the left) is $143, while the brown herringbone is a bit more but still on sale at $163.

It’s a duffel. It’s a backpack. It’s both. 46l capacity. Dimensions are 23½” L x 12” W x 10” H which works out to 2,820 cubic inches. So not tiny, but not big either.

Same bag, only in Filson’s quieter “otter green” color. (Also wanted to include their “in action” shots above for some scale/perspective)

Somewhere all of the actors vying to be the next Bond are putting this on… and probably awkwardly “smoldering” into a hotel bathroom mirror.

For those that want to try something other than black or standard tortoise frames, want something of good quality, and don’t want to break the bank. From Huckberry’s own in-house Walden line. Double diamond rivets at the temples, five barrel riveted hinges, and styling modeled after 1950s rectangular frames. 51mm lens width with a 20mm bridge.

“Crunchy” style, highly functional, and wow does that suede look good. 100% waterproof, gore-tex lined, and a build that strikes the right balance between comfort and rugged performance.

For when you need something more than “just” a shirt but a true jacket might be a little much. This looks to be the best of both worlds. Made from a similar blend of which their Rover pants are made from. It’s a harder-wearing but still quite comfortable 63% Cotton, 35% Repreve Trutemp 365, 2% Lycra blend. That “trutemp” stuff claims to be moisture wicking and temperature regulating.

“Wheelie plz, but make it bad-arse.” A bit bigger than what airlines allow for carry on. This one is 26″ x 16.5″ x 14″ (whereas most carry-on limits are 22″ x 14″ x 9″).

Not the biggest discount but Astorflex chukkas are popular enough that they don’t have to discount much if at all. Made in Italy, nice materials, and that olive shade is unique without being weird. That is, assuming it holds true to color in person. Studio lighting + suede can sometimes make for some odd results on the screen compared to in the hand. But they ship and return for free. Head here for an in-person review of the Astorflex chukka, albeit in a different color.

When these came out they might have caught a few of our eyes because they use Italian woven, super soft moleskin, only cut and sewn into a classic bone-snap western style shirt. BUT ALMOST ONE HUNDRED AND SEVENTY DOLLARS?!? Look, eighty-four-bucks is far from cheap. But at least it’s unique, and that deep “holiday red” looks good… especially this time of year. Cut and sewn in China. Fabric is from Italy. Don’t get confused on that point.

Relwen’s line of “Trap” blazers are modern classics. They take all of the “sporting” details from jackets of the past, and work them into versatile blazers that can be worn everywhere from an office to the bar to on a long trip. The corduroy version is all sorts of right for the colder seasons. And that bottle green color is sharp.

And then there are these specifically for those who DON’T want a corduroy or tweedy or even knit “swazer.” Say you’re just in the market for a casual leaning cotton blazer. These be that option from Relwen. Same quiet details inspired by traditional sporting jackets, only in a lightweight, garment washed, 97% cotton / 3% spandex fabric. Lots of colors to pick from.

Another hiking boot/sneaker mashup that won’t leave you feeling or looking overwhelmed on after-work or day hikes. Gore-Tex lined. That and they just look good and mean in that dark gray/black color scheme. “Granola” style can look a lot less granola when it’s not the same color as granola.

A rugged crewneck made from 80% lambswool and 20% nylon through the body, with waxed cotton elbow patches. Y’know, for durability. For all those “highlands guide” trips you take people on. All that highlands guidin’ is hard on the ol’ elbows lemme tell you!

For those who’d like to try a suede jacket but don’t want to actually get (read: spend the huge money) on a suede jacket. Don’t worry, no moles were harmed in the making of the fabric. Moleskin is a cotton fabric. It’s matte, has a short nap, and is super soft.

Full review here. Got a warm weather getaway planned? If so, then consider these as they’re a great, versatile pair of Italian made travel loafers. Did very well with our shoe expert when he reviewed them: “I was honestly surprised at just how comfortable and versatile these Astorflex Patnoflex travel loafers are. The leather is soft and supple, the insole is comfortable out of the box, and the mid-brown color pairs well with a ton of clothing options. Avg. Score: 4.5/5 – Definitely recommended – cooler than camp mocs, better than Sperrys.”

One of their bestsellers. Lightweight but gets the job done. Breathable and water resistant. 60 gram down-alternative filling for a bit (but not too much) warmth.

Always worth a mention when these go on sale. Full review here.

Chore jackets are a perfect way to dress up just a little bit while still being super casual. That and they’re just plain comfortable and useful, thanks to the pockets. Looks great over a t-shirt or henley.

Admittedly a niche product with a total addressable audience of about… seven… but if you’ve ever had a wood stove you know a good splitting axe is super valuable. Plus, this one looks cool. See those wings on the head? That means it’s a combo tool. It’s got the heart of an axe but has some attributes/a bit of the physics of a splitting maul. Black handle is textured specifically for grip. And yes, that’s some handle “armour” right under the head. The ol’ swing and a miss but a hit all the same with only the handle can happen to the best of us. It’s a long winter. Lotta shoveling too. Delts and lats get tired.

Contemporary but still uses the heritage waxed fabric. Lightly insulated. Snap side tabs at the back to dial in the fit if you so choose. Worth noting these aren’t made in the USA.

Well those look cool. And functional. Not waterproof for runs in absurd winter ice and slop, but if you run in something approaching normal conditions, then these should do. Vibram Megagrip outsole for grip on surfaces both wet and dry. Premium “Achilles pillow elevates your step-in feel and provides comfort whether you’re on a technical hike, trail racing, or all-day trail running.”

Not a big discount, but hard to get one’s hands on because they have a tendency to sell out. Like, now. Sizes are pretty picked over. From that merino blend collection which can be worn for three days straight and not feel gross or smell like an old warthog’s bad coffee breath. Do make sure you size up as they can shrink when washed/dried. A size large fits my 5’10″/185lbs just right AFTER the first wash/dry.

These are those gloves built to handle extreme temperatures. Everything from snowy days to (*wait for it*) grabbing a burning log. Now just because you CAN grab a burning log with these gloves on, doesn’t mean you should.

Hard to get more straightforward, or black, than that. Kryptonite for Costanza wallets. Four slots for compact carry.

F&T’s take on classic 1970’s style mountain-wear… now half off. That’s nice of them. Four colors to pick from including navy, “teak,” and the brick red and dark forest green shown above. Not made in the USA like their waxed truckers and rancher jackets. These are made in Vietnam.

Japanese fabric is just the right weight, and feels good and strong. Sometimes beanies can look good but then slouch and/or shrink. Not these things. Price is nice and affordable too. 10 colors to pick from.

Full commitment to the Dad-Sneaker-Life might just require a pair of USA Made New Balance. “Grills just wanna have fun,” baby.

A rare final sale item. So no returns or exchanges. A Dappered space pick. Because sometimes a glance at the time shouldn’t require a cell phone (or even wristwatch) check. Wall and mantle clocks can also look good. Like this one. Nice price too. At post time these were full price on Amazon.

A classic western-styled shirt in soft corduory, and a “hook ’em” shade of burnt orange. Aggies and sooners fans wouldn’t be caught dead in it.

Updated for this winter with a larger, reinforced leather heel section… probably for those of us who use the toes on the opposite foot to pry off/kick off our slip-on shoes. An incredible, breathable, at home slipper/shoe/hybrid-thingy. A couple of different colors are at this price at post time.

One of their bestsellers because it’s a jacket that’s “all the things.” It’s a field jacket, it’s a quilted jacket, and it’s both modern and timelessly “sporting” all at once. Peached cotton-nylon exterior with a water and stain resistant coating. Box-quilting and lightweight recycled poly fill insulation for warmth without bulk. Not all colors are getting the discount at post time. Drat.

If you made it all the way to the end of this sale post… you deserve a drink. Put it in one of these. A new addition to the Whiskey Peaks lineup. Heavy base, double wall construction, and as these are Whiskey Peaks, there’s a mountain in that base.

Because it’s not a true Huckberry Sale unless their mountain decanter from Whiskey Peaks makes an appearance.

Huckberry’s big Up to 45% off Winter Clearance Event is set to run through New Year’s Day… but expect a lot of this stuff to sell out (at least in popular sizes and colors) well before that.