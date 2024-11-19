Style Scenario: Thanksgiving Smart Casual

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. Thanksgiving is quickly approaching. Some of you can’t wait, while some of you are filled with dread. One thing both sides can agree upon: Dressing well, yet also comfortable, can make the day even better (or, perhaps, tolerable). We’re tackling 3 different scenarios for Thanksgiving this year. One dressed up, one casual, and this one which lands somewhere in-between. (Top Turkey Photo by Mark Olsen on Unsplash)

The Blazer/Jacket: Flint and Tinder Boiled Wool Chore Blazer – $238. Chore blazers are often the perfect extra layer. Smart looking but still casual and not structured or stuffy. Boiled wool is a perfect fall/winter fabric. It’s dense (wind and water resistant) but still breathes and moves with you. Combine the two and you get what could be one of the best new releases Flint and Tinder and Huckberry have had in a while. The Less Expensive Option: UNIQLO Poly/Cotton Knit Blazer – $89.50.

The Performance Button Down: Rhone Commuter – $55.20 ($138). Because the food-sweats are real. And there’s no more comfortable shirt on the market. Stretches, wicks, breathes. Getting a rare, significant discount in this deep blue color at Nordstrom. So it even ships and returns for free. (Usually sale items at Rhone are final sale and can’t be returned… that’s not the case here.) The More Affordable Option: BR Factory Lightweight Flannel Shirt – $22.40

The Pants: BR Factory Slim Travel Cords in Cinnamon Spice – $32 ($45ish). Inexpensive and truly comfortable. Good amounts of stretch. “Cinnamon Spice” is about as appropriate as it gets for the season.

The Watch: Bulova Heritage Hack Automatic – $225ish. Walks the line between smart and casual perfectly. The Cheap Option: Timex Exhibition Scout – $38

The Socks: Made in the USA Darn Tough Lightweight “Hunting” Socks – $27. Hunting… for seconds. Or thirds. Maybe.

The Shoes: J. Crew Kenton Chelsea Boots – $178.80 w/ SHOPEARLY ($298). Good boots at a better than good price. Pair shown above = the 2021 version. Review of the 2021 version can be found here. Vibram mini lug sole is always welcome. Also available in black for you rock and roll types. The more affordable option: Nordstrom Bradley Chelseas – $129.95

The Belt: GAP Leather Belt – $32.80 w/ TREAT ($40ish).Reasonably priced, dark brown, with a brass-tone rounded buckle.