Style Scenario: Thanksgiving – Casual

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. Thanksgiving is quickly approaching. We’re tackling 3 different scenarios for Thanksgiving this year. One dressed up, one smart but not too casual, and one dressed down. This one’s for those of us who will be heading to a friends place to graze over the big meal, watch the games, and probably get outside for a game of catch. Enjoy the day, and don’t break an ankle throwing the football around. (Top Turkey Photo by Mike Hends on Unsplash)

The Sweatshirt: Ebbets Field Hooded Sweatshirts – $70 FINAL ($120). Or whatever your favorite piece of fan-gear happens to be. Bonus points if it’s some sweet throwback gear. Your team = your choice. Even if they aren’t playing on Thursday. Note that the Ebbets field hoodie is on final sale, so no returns or exchanges… but it sure looks rad.

The Pants: Old Navy Straight Fit Corduroy Elastic-Waist Pants – $25ish ($44.99). If those aren’t Thanksgiving “eatin’ pants” then they don’t exist.

The Hat: Huckberry Made in Japan Acrylic, Wool, Nylon, Spandex Beanie – $30. Nice to have if you’re stepping outdoors to enjoy some crisp air, toss a ball around, play a game of H.O.R.S.E., etc.

The Football: Leatherhead Goods “Handsome Dan” – $165. The rare sporting-good that works as a display piece AND is durable enough to see true sporting-action. (Alternatively, you could go 90’s old-school.)

The Shoes: Nike Blazer Mid ’77 vintage – $72.97 ($105). Retro hoodie, retro sneakers. Just don’t go confusing them with football cleats or highly cushioned state of the art basketball shoes. If you do throw a ball around or get into a pickup game, don’t roll an ankle in these.

The Watch: Casio Men’s MDV106-1AV 200 M WR Black Dive Watch – $50ish. Full review here. Because a dive watch with its rotating bezel comes in surprisingly handy when cooking multiple items, and you’re already using the timer on the microwave, the timer on your phone, and you need one more clock to keep track of how long that extra side dish has been warming up/simmering.

The Socks: Thanksgiving Woven Mid-Calf Socks – $12ish. Allegedly has something called “run-technology” that provides wicking and support. Sure. That’ll work.