Long Weekend Sales Roundup: BR Extra 20% off, Bonobos 30% off, & More

Editor’s Note: While much of the world sees November 11th as a solemn occasion, here in the States it’s different. Even some stores on bases have Veterans Day sales. So while our policy on keeping quiet on Memorial Day won’t change, for Veterans day we’ve been given the green light to carry on as normal. That said, if you’d like to tip your cap to those who have served, consider spending some of that style budget on a donation to the USO, the EOD Warrior Foundation, Special Ops Warrior Fund, or another organization dedicated to recognizing our veterans.

Billed as a Black Friday preview, with the highlights being their Dock Peacoats and Sussex quilted jackets getting a full 50% off. NOT final sale yet either. So they can be returned/exchanged. Returns in store are free, but through the mail or UPS will set you back a $7.50 pre-paid label. Code SHOPFAST is set to expire Monday, 11/11.

So along with that special half off section, J. Crew is knocking 40% off a good chunk (but far from all) their regular priced line for f/w 2024/25. Full review of those suede boots can be found here. It’s worth a read.

Been a while since some of us wandered over to lululemon’s “we made too much” section… and it’s pretty good. Those “down for it all” vests are incredible. Great for both daily wear, under a heavier coat for extra insulation, or for running/working out hard. They move weirdly well and wash up good in the washer. Also, those warpstreme pull-on pants even have a gusset. Everything is final sale though, so no returns or exchanges, unless you’re a part of their membership program, and even then you can return only in-store for credit (not cash back).

No returns or exchanges. This is the very end of the line for this stuff. So it’s a bit of a treasure hunt. Big haystack, but a few needles.

For those that like the “barely there” nature of UNIQLO’s extra fine merino sweaters as well as their Ultralight Down outerwear. This one actually runs through Thursday, whereas the rest of the sales in this roundup seem to end either Monday or Tuesday.

Key phrase: “up to.” Not all of the coats getting the cut are getting a full 20% off. Some are 10% off, some are 20% off, and some are 15% off. Picks above happen to be 15% off. But that’s not half bad for Spier at this point in the season, as it’s prime-time for those looking to buy a new coat.

Still rolling. More than just shoes. But for those who are fans of the Air Force 1, those gum sole options look pretty tempting in terms of a neutral-ish versatile pair of classic, substantial sneakers.

40% off is very good, although they’ll do 50% off on occasion. (Maybe Black Friday?) But those “hybrid” 5 pockets are excellent at pretty much any on-sale price. They’re like a cheap version of lululemon’s ABC 5 pockets. They’re not identical (no gusset for starters). But for nearing $100 less than the real thing from lululemon, they’re a steal for a lot of us.

Usual exclusions apply: “Icon Status Colors of the Chino 2.0, Original Chino, Jetsetter Wool Blazer, Jetsetter Wool Dress Pant, and Weekday Warrior Dress Pants” and a few other items. Also be aware that there are scattered reports of Bonobos customer service struggling lately. Their legendary customer service “ninjas” may have gone the way of the dodo, as they try to emerge from bankruptcy.

Those are some relentlessly norm-core picks. But timeless classics are just that for a reason. Doesn’t mean you can’t jazz it up a bit with other items you’d wear with basic, foundational pieces like chinos and oxfords and mac jackets. Sometimes GAP will exclude their flagship khakis/chinos from significant discounts, but not now. 50% off is the listed deal and an extra 10% comes off that sale price with the code ADDON at checkout. Net = 55% off.

Not to be outdone by big brother mainline Banana Republic, BR’s step down more affordable Factory brand is also having a big holiday-preview event. Billed as 50% + an additional 20% off (or an additional 25% off for cardmembers), it works out to 60% off MSRP. Which is about as deep of a discount BRF will offer. Last month they seemed to bottom prices out at 64% off, but that was for only 24 hours. This one runs through Tuesday. No code needed. Discounts should all stack up at checkout.

What WAS 30% off their big wardrobe event (which just expired) has now been bumped up to 40% off for a final push through Monday. Which is a bit of a kick to the pants to those of us who were on top of that wardrobe sale. Anyway, no code needed. Lots of new fall/winter arrivals.

This one quietly launched Saturday. Nice to see their signature suits getting a good discount. Although truth be told, if they just woulda stuck the things at full price ($600) then the 40% off full price deal they’re concurrently running would have dropped them to less ($360). Drat. Well, under $400 is still a nice deal. Full review of that darker gray one can be found here.

STILL. GOING. Probably one of the longer stretches BR has run a 40% off in recent memory. Full picks here if you’d like them, and if you want some outfit ideas for this stuff, you can see the 1 Sale 5 Outfits post here.

