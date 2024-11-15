50% off select J. Crew Outerwear, Brooks Brothers Shirts Deal, & More – The Fri. Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

The combo pick:

= $199 total (reg price $374 for all three)

Not a bad deal. Usually Brooks Brothers’ shirt deals are either limited to their clearance stock or require buying 4 (or more) shirts. Not this time. Even their most foundational shirts (white and light blue non-irons) are included. And the “must buy” threshold has been dropped from four to three shirts. For their $128 shirts, it works out to ~48% off with the deal. Promo is good on dress and sport shirts, and even their Portuguese Flannel button downs.

The combo pick(s) (to trip the $400 balance):

No code needed, and yes you can throw in a belt or some shoe care stuff or shoe trees to trip that $400 threshold.

Gone is the mostly 40% off + 50% off select deal that was running over the weekend, and replacing it is a not as good “up to” 50% off event which sees most stuff well under 40% off. But not some of their bestselling coats and jackets. Maybe they over ordered? Cold weather is slow to arrive this year for some locations? Dunno, but genuinely surprised these are half off already and they’re not waiting for Black Friday or later. Figured 40% off was as low as they’d go for a good long while. Not the first or last time we’ll be wrong.

Two things worth a mention: 1. With outerwear, it has to fit over a bulky sweater or suit jacket. So try that out before you commit. Outerwear shouldn’t fit as snug as some might like/social media might display it as such. 2. Returns are free at J. Crew in-store, but through the mail it’ll cost you a $7.50 pre-paid label to send it back. Just a reminder.

There’s a handful of new items in there, and they’re mostly t-shirts and jeans. Overall J. Crew’s sale section has been pretty stable (read: stagnant) for a while now. But if you love their jeans and tees and you have experience with their fits, they’re on (final) sale. No returns or exchanges though. So this one is best for the J. Crewexperienced.

Full picks can be found here. Last call. After this, if you’ve got your eye on something from Huckberry and want it on sale, then it’s rolling the dice on it possibly landing in the (random) pile of Black Friday/Cyber Week specials, or waiting until after the holidays and holding on for their winter clearance event… but stuff like the F&T waxed trucker won’t be part of those sales.

No discount because Lorier is a micro brand and they just don’t do that kinda thing. Frankly, they don’t have to, as they always seem to sell out of their watches relatively soon after they restock. Review of the Hydra can be found here, while our review of the Neptune (date-wheel equipped version) can be found here.

Also worth a mention: