30% off Todd Snyder, Nordstrom Early Black Friday, & More – The Thursday Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

AE has launched an early Black Friday promo, and Fifths for under $200 are a steal-alert-worthy deal. Either the classic leather sole, or the ready-for-weather studded rubber sole. Both are $199. And it’s worth noting that these aren’t seconds quality. They’re firsts. So they should ship and return for free. Handcrafted in Wisconsin. Goodyear welted. Recraftable. The works.

Full original picks are here if you’d like them. Scheduled to end today, Thursday 11/21… but if it’s a true Black Friday preview that means it should be coming around again soon (like next week).

This is mainline Nordstrom (not Nordy Rack) so, say it with me, everything ships and returns for free. And these deals have been coming and going pretty quick. One minute something is on significant sale, the next it’s back to full price. This one’s a real moving target.

No code needed. At post time this sale is a bit tough to find on their site as it’s supposed to be a repeat customer/”VIP” exclusive. But it seems to be open to everyone as long as you can navigate to that URL.

The pick: The Roebling Two-Button Blazer in Italian Wool-Blend Fabric – $229.60 ($328)

Exclusions apply of course, but those Italian fabric blazers are included. They also claim the body length is 31″?? That should indicate they’re NOT chopped, which is good for those of us with long torsos and those who are on the average to taller side (or just prefer a more classically styled sportcoat). No personal experience with these though.

Works on select 3rd party too. Red Wing is up for the 30% off. That’s a surprise. Alden is excluded. That is not a surprise.

The combo pick(s) (to trip the $400 balance):

Wait what? It works on sale stuff too? I mean, “loden” isn’t the most common color, but it seems versatile enough from here. And that belt then trips the $400 balance. Lots of potential combos to make if Grant Stone is your thing.

Also worth a mention: