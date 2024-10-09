Steal Alert: 30% off Target All in Motion One Day Sale

To compete with Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days, Target is countering with their Target Circle Members week, and have been doing daily-flash-sale deals on top of that. Today it’s 30% off all activewear. And that includes their budget-conscious lululemon brand competitor, All in Motion, and their surprisingly excellent polos, pants, and more.

Yes, you do have to have a Target Circle Membership to take advantage of the deals, but fret not since it’s just a simple email sign up/making an account with their website or app. No membership fee, unlike at Amazon Prime. Off we go with the picks, and remember this is a 24-hour thing. 30% off ends today, 10/9/24.

Size shown very top of post: 32×30 on 5’10″/185.

32×30 on 5’10″/185. Fabric: 54% Recycled Polyester | 46% Polyester

54% Recycled Polyester | 46% Polyester Do they make a “Swish Swish” Noise: No.

No. Extras: Small zippered coin pocket.

Small zippered coin pocket. FIT note: More of a straight fit than a slim fit.

These are shockingly good. Shown in person here, here, and here.

While 99% of the rest of the industry flails & fails to replicate the magic of lululemon’s best selling ABC pants, these forty-dollar (at full price) performance pants from Target get exceptionally close to the “real” thing. They are not identical to lululemon. No triangular gusseted crotch on these, but the fabric is like a lighter weight version of the Warpstreme material Lululemon uses. Great stretch, feels nice and cool, wicking/breathable/etc. They’re called “golf pants,” but they’re way more than just a pair of golf pants. They look great with t-shirts and sneakers, polos, and chinos, etc. So if you don’t know a sand wedge from a wedge salad, don’t worry about it. They’re great all the same. Sizing seems true.

Size shown: Medium on 5’10″/185lbs

Smooth, dressy but not fussy tech jersey (not pique) fabric. Moisture wicking. Breathable. Fit is trim but not tight. They don’t seem to shrink up in the wash (shown above is post machine wash/dry). Collar is EXCELLENT. It’s made from the same fabric as the body of the shirt, but it’s got just enough weight and reinforcement to make it lay right. It does not have a button down collar (hidden buttons or otherwise), so even with that substantial build to the collar, it could possible drift over jacket lapels when paired with a blazer or sportcoat. Three button placket is the sweet spot to many of our eyes. Sometimes just two buttons can look a little basic/cheap. Six colors to choose from.

Because it’s getting cool (if not cold on some mornings) for those early outdoor workouts. That and a half-zip performance fabric long sleeve is pretty wheelhouse for casual/athleisure looks. 86% Recycled Polyester, 14% Spandex.

Lightweight performance fabric jersey knit joggers. Not heavy and thick like traditional cotton terry sweats.

Also lightweight performance fabric in a jersey knit. No traditional kangaroo pocket up front keeps things slimmed down and kicks “frump” to the curb.

Hang on. These can’t be all that great, can they? Considering how pricey good performance underwear can be? Fourteen bucks for three pairs ($4.66 per pair) seems too good be true. Set all expectations to “decent” if you would. But perhaps, just maybe, at Target the code has been cracked… for your crack.

Shown above = The “Dark Gray” All in Motion performance pants as featured in “What to Pack while Traveling Light and In Style.”