Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – AE Factory 2nds sale, UNIQLO Ultra Light Down, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
J. Crew: Extra 60% – 70% off FINAL sale w/ SHOPNOW
- Linen-cotton blend chore jacket – $47.59 FINAL ($148)
- Straight-fit five-pocket midweight tech pant – $39.99 FINAL ($118)
- Italian wool pocket square – $7.49 FINAL ($49.50)
- Italian wool Ludlow suit jacket & trouser in “Caspian Sea” – $191.99 FINAL ($675)
This is what a mid-season clearance looks like at J. Crew. Enormous discounts, “tweener” seasons gear, and final sale. Final meaning no returns or exchanges. Code SHOPNOW is set to expire today, 10/14/24.
UNIQLO: Ultra Light Down Vests and Parkas are on Sale
UNIQLO’s ultra-light-down line of coats and vests is one of their flagships. Easy to pack, easy to wear, lots of colors. Problem is… can’t quite seem to find what their regular price is this year? They say they’re a “limited time offer“ through 10/17. Guessing they’re on sale for ten bucks off? Weird.
Allen Edmonds Factory 2nds: Extra 25% off w/ EXTRA25
- F2 Park Avenue Dress Boots – $261.75 ($495) $25 restocking fee on returns
- F2 Hamilton Weatherproof Dress Boots – $277.47 ($475) $25 restocking fee on returns
Looks like the Allen Edmonds Shoebank and their stock of Factory 2nds (shoes that come off the line with a cosmetic defect but are structurally sound) are also getting into the “Rediscover America” spirit. Head here for a full look at the Factory 2nds shopping process. It’s not without risk. There’s a $25 restocking fee on a pair of returned F2s. And as Allen Edmonds is running a big sale on their first quality goods (no $25 restocking fee on 1st quality) it’s worth comparing prices and weighing the risk before committing to the 2nds route.
BONUS Lands’ End: 50% off w/ SPECIAL
- Year’rounder “Comfort Waist” Wool Dress Pants – $62.47 ($124.95)
- Year’rounder Regular Waist Stretch Wool Dress Pants – $57.47 ($114.95)
- Wool-Blend Topcoat – $149.97 ($299.95)
- Insulated Sweater Jacket – $74.97 ($149.95)
Not bad for a pair of workhorse wool pants. Not the most luxurious fabric, but it certainly looks smart enough for an office. Code SPECIAL should work on just about everything sitewide and is set to expire today, 10/14.
Also worth a mention:
- J. Crew FACTORY: Extra 25% off $150+ w/ FALLFEELS
- Allen Edmonds: Their Rediscover America Sale is underway. Full picks here.
- Brooks Brothers: 30% off + additional 10% off for rewards members