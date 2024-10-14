Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – AE Factory 2nds sale, UNIQLO Ultra Light Down, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

This is what a mid-season clearance looks like at J. Crew. Enormous discounts, “tweener” seasons gear, and final sale. Final meaning no returns or exchanges. Code SHOPNOW is set to expire today, 10/14/24.

UNIQLO’s ultra-light-down line of coats and vests is one of their flagships. Easy to pack, easy to wear, lots of colors. Problem is… can’t quite seem to find what their regular price is this year? They say they’re a “limited time offer“ through 10/17. Guessing they’re on sale for ten bucks off? Weird.

Looks like the Allen Edmonds Shoebank and their stock of Factory 2nds (shoes that come off the line with a cosmetic defect but are structurally sound) are also getting into the “Rediscover America” spirit. Head here for a full look at the Factory 2nds shopping process. It’s not without risk. There’s a $25 restocking fee on a pair of returned F2s. And as Allen Edmonds is running a big sale on their first quality goods (no $25 restocking fee on 1st quality) it’s worth comparing prices and weighing the risk before committing to the 2nds route.

Not bad for a pair of workhorse wool pants. Not the most luxurious fabric, but it certainly looks smart enough for an office. Code SPECIAL should work on just about everything sitewide and is set to expire today, 10/14.

Also worth a mention: