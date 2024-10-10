Extra 25% off select Nordy Sale, Timeless Blazers, & More – The Thurs. Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.
J. Crew: 40% off select shoes/boots as they’ve added new items added to their Fall Event)
- Field Boots in Suede – $194.50 ($328) Size up. These run small. See the review here.
- Made in Italy MacAlister Desert Boots – $94.50 ($158)
- Court Sneakers in Leather – $86.50 ($148)
- Kenton Chelsea Boots – $174.50 ($298)
In the name of Frank Muytjens beard! Didn’t expect them to all at once throw a bunch of shoes and boots into their fall sale at 40% off.
Nordstrom: Extra 25% off select sale items
- Made in Italy Wool Jack Victor Raincoat – $374.25 ($998)
- Nordstrom Hudson Bib Insert Wool Car Coat – $131.22 ($399)
- Cole Haan Grand Series Matthews Colorblock Leather Briefcase – $174.52 ($358)
- Rodd & Gunn Edendale Chukka Boot – $89.10 ($198)
- Rhone Delta Piqué Performance HENLEY – $46.20 ($88) It’s a henley, not a polo. Same delta pique fabric though.
- Nordstrom Organic Cotton & Tencel Modal Hoodie – $20.97 ($48)
- Blue Mist Rhone Delta Piqué Performance Polo – $46.19 ($88) Okay THIS is a polo.
Note that this is not Nordstrom Rack. It’s mainline Nordstrom, so everything ships AND returns for free. That extra 25% off discount has been taken and is reflected in the price you see online. Also know that it’s a mix of this extra 25% off stuff, and regular sale stuff. Just look for the obvious (Extra 25% off) and “thems be them.” Also note that this feels like a true clearance, as size/color selection is crazy scattered.
Allen Edmonds: Rediscover America Sale is live
- Fifth Avenue Leather Sole Oxfords – $249 ($425)
- Fifth Avenue Oxfords w/ Dainite Rubber Soles – $269 ($450)
- Higgins Mill Weatherproof Boot – $379 ($495)
Top 10 picks list can be found here. Geeze remember this? This is one of AE’s biggest two sales of the year, and they got shoved to the back-burner/off the stage by Amazon. But that’ll happen when you chew up as much scenery as Amazon does.
BR Factory: Up to 50% off + additional 25% off $125
- Camel Wool Blend Topcoat – $126 ($168) 50% poly/40% recycled wool/5% rayon/5% acrylic
- Navy Glen Plaid Wool Blend Blazer – $117 ($156) 50% poly/42% recycled wool/6% nylon/2% other
- Black Wool Blend Topcoat – $126 ($168) 50% poly/40% recycled wool/5% rayon/5% acrylic
- Dark Charcoal Plaid Wool Blend Blazer – $117 ($156) 50% poly/40% wool/10% other
As always, read that carefully. It’s “up to.” Which means many things are not 50% off. But if you’re in the market for a blazer or possibly topcoat, and you like Banana Republic’s step down/more affordable “Factory” line… then it’s a pretty decent sale. And yes you can combine a bunch of cheaper items to hit that $125 if you’re doing a bit of shopping.
Brooks Brothers: 30% off + additional 10% off for rewards members
- Stretch Wool Hopsack Blazer in Slim, Classic, or Traditional Fit – $345.24 ($548)
- Checked Sport Coat in Hopsack Wool – $376.74 ($598)
- Suede Wingtip Derby Shoes – $250.74 ($398)
- Chukka Boots with rubber studded sole – $282.87 ($449)
Well that’s nice of them to add the additional 10% off for their rewards members. Works out to 37% off full price. It’s just a simple email sign up like most other brands. Prices above reflect that extra 10% off discount. And yes, those wingtips and chukkas are brand new arrivals. Gonna roll out a 1 Sale 5 Outfits post for this Brooks Brothers sale soon. Standby for that.
Also worth a mention:
- Target: Their Target Circle members savings week is still going.
- Spier & Mackay: Lots of new Fall Arrivals just landed.
- J. Crew Factory: 50% off everything.