Extra 25% off select Nordy Sale, Timeless Blazers, & More – The Thurs. Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

In the name of Frank Muytjens beard! Didn’t expect them to all at once throw a bunch of shoes and boots into their fall sale at 40% off.

Note that this is not Nordstrom Rack. It’s mainline Nordstrom, so everything ships AND returns for free. That extra 25% off discount has been taken and is reflected in the price you see online. Also know that it’s a mix of this extra 25% off stuff, and regular sale stuff. Just look for the obvious (Extra 25% off) and “thems be them.” Also note that this feels like a true clearance, as size/color selection is crazy scattered.

Top 10 picks list can be found here. Geeze remember this? This is one of AE’s biggest two sales of the year, and they got shoved to the back-burner/off the stage by Amazon. But that’ll happen when you chew up as much scenery as Amazon does.

As always, read that carefully. It’s “up to.” Which means many things are not 50% off. But if you’re in the market for a blazer or possibly topcoat, and you like Banana Republic’s step down/more affordable “Factory” line… then it’s a pretty decent sale. And yes you can combine a bunch of cheaper items to hit that $125 if you’re doing a bit of shopping.

Well that’s nice of them to add the additional 10% off for their rewards members. Works out to 37% off full price. It’s just a simple email sign up like most other brands. Prices above reflect that extra 10% off discount. And yes, those wingtips and chukkas are brand new arrivals. Gonna roll out a 1 Sale 5 Outfits post for this Brooks Brothers sale soon. Standby for that.

Also worth a mention: