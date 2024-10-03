Brooks Brothers 30% off, Kiehl’s Sale + Free Shipping, & More – The Thurs. Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

No code needed. Lots of new fall arrivals, but even with the 30% off brace yourself for some (potential) sticker shock. Brooks Brothers isn’t Target, and vice versa. Big fan of their sportcoats and blazers. Especially when they dip under $400 as many are now. And that knit wool blend check sportcoat looks like it could be one of the winners of the season. Although it’s tough to tell if it’s navy or dark gray or a little of both.

AE has two big sales on the calendar every year. First is their Anniversary Sale in the spring, and this second one is their Rediscover America sale. It’s during these big events that their “icons” shoes actually go on significant sale. It’s not every day one can save almost a hundred bucks on Parks or Strands. For now it’s limited to those who have or jump through the hoop of making an account on their website. Sale goes live to the public on Friday. If you want to hang on until then, we’ll have a full post with picks.

They say this Fall Style Event is “40% off sitewide”… but that’s a tough thing to do when their concurrently running semi-annual suiting deal is 30% off. There are also lots of exclusions. Beats me. Nice to see the Sussex jackets getting a decent cut as we head towards Halloween.

Part of their price matching “limited time deals” section. For those who want to invest in a little grooming but don’t want to go crazy draining their bank accounts on ultra-luxury high end goops and creams. Kiehl’s makes nice stuff. And the fact that Nordstrom ships anything and everything for free is clearly a nice bonus. No word when this expires. Could be soon.

A rare sale event from Rhone, and like all of their infrequent sales, it’s almost entirely filled with weird colors and size selection is scattered at best. Also the norm for them: It’s all final sale. No returns or exchanges. So tread very carefully if you’re not a repeat customer.

Also worth a mention: