1 Sale, 5 Outfits: J. Crew Semi-Annual Suits and More Event

Here's five clickable outfits we mined mostly from J. Crew's Semi Annual Suiting & More event. Head here for the original, easy to tap/click picks.

NOTE: The 30% off code SHOPNOW is set to expire tomorrow, Thursday 10/3/24.

Job Interview

J. Crew: Loro Piana Italian Wool Suit Jacket & Matching Trousers = $472.50 ($675)

Bowery Performance Stretch Dress Shirts with Spread Collar – $66.50 ($98)

Made in the USA Wool Necktie – $41.65 ($59.50)

Italian Leather round-buckle dress belt – $42.50 ($69.50)

Others: Orient Bambino V2 40.5mm – $163

Maverick & Co. Briefcase – $299 ($352)

Made in the USA Darn Tough The Standard Socks – $26

Spier & Mackay Medium Brown Brogue Cap Toes – $178

(many) Shades of Gray

J. Crew: English Cotton-wool Blend Blazer – $243.60 ($348)

Secret Wash Cotton Poplin Shirt – $54.50 ($89.50)

Slim, Straight, or Athletic Tech Pant– $59.50 ($98)

Leather Round-buckle Dress Belt – $42.50 ($69.50)

Goodyear Welted Chelsea Boots – $208.60 ($298)

Others: Seiko Cocktail Time Presage Automatic – $325.13 w/ VIP ($425)

Made in the USA Over the Calf Boardroom Socks – $18.50



No Tie but still Interesting

J. Crew: Glen Check Italian Tropical Wool Suit Jacket + Matching Trouser = $522.20 ($746)

Made in Italy Wool Pocket Square – $16.49 FINAL ($49.50)

Bowery Performance Stretch Dress Shirts with Spread Collar – $66.50 ($98)

Italian Leather Dress Belt – $42.50 ($69.50)

Others: Orient Kamasu Automatic Watch – $207.69

Crown & Buckle Supreme Nato Desert Striped Strap – $34

Made in the USA Darn Tough The Standard Socks – $26

Nordstrom Edison Double Monks – $99.95

Classic Autumn Smart Casual

J. Crew: Ludlow Slim-fit Blazer in English Cotton-wool Blend – $243.60 ($348)

Slim-fit Secret Wash Cotton Poplin Shirt – $54.50 ($89.50)

Japanese Stretch Selvedge Denim in Slim or Straight Fit – $168 (!!)

MUCH cheaper alternative: Amazon Essentials Slim Fit Jeans – $23.40

Goodyear Welted Suede Field Boots – $229.60 ($328)



Others: Seiko 5 Sports Gray – $225.68 w/ VIP ($295) review here

Darn Tough Stanley K Work Socks – $24

Huckberry Walden “Woods” Sunglasses – $75 ($125)



No blazer, still smart.

J. Crew: Merino Wool V-neck Sweater – $56.50 ($98)

Organic Cotton Chambray Shirt in One-year Wash – $52.50 ($89.50)

Ludlow Slim-fit Suit Pant in Italian Wool – $157.50 ($225)

Camden Loafers with Leather Soles – $173.60 ($248)

Leather Round-buckle Dress Belt – $42.50 ($69.50)



Others: Orient 38mm Bambino – $185.90

Made in the USA Over the Calf Boardroom Socks – $18.50



