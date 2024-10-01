1 Sale, 5 Outfits: J. Crew Semi-Annual Suits and More Event

SHOPNOW = 30% off select J. Crew Suit Separates (and more)
Why anyone would want to wear only clothes mainly from one store, I don’t know. BUT. It does make for a fun experiment, especially when it comes to showing the versatility of some classic (or even trendy-ish) pieces. Here’s five clickable outfits we mined mostly from J. Crew’s Semi Annual Suiting & More event. Head here for the original, easy to tap/click picks.
Job Interview
J. Crew: Loro Piana Italian Wool Suit Jacket & Matching Trousers = $472.50 ($675)
Bowery Performance Stretch Dress Shirts with Spread Collar – $66.50 ($98)
Made in the USA Wool Necktie – $41.65 ($59.50)
Italian Leather round-buckle dress belt – $42.50 ($69.50)
Others: Orient Bambino V2 40.5mm – $163
Maverick & Co. Briefcase – $299 ($352)
Made in the USA Darn Tough The Standard Socks – $26
Spier & Mackay Medium Brown Brogue Cap Toes – $178
(many) Shades of Gray
J. Crew: English Cotton-wool Blend Blazer – $243.60 ($348)
Secret Wash Cotton Poplin Shirt – $54.50 ($89.50)
Slim, Straight, or Athletic Tech Pant– $59.50 ($98)
Leather Round-buckle Dress Belt – $42.50 ($69.50)
Goodyear Welted Chelsea Boots – $208.60 ($298)
Others: Seiko Cocktail Time Presage Automatic – $325.13 w/ VIP ($425)
Made in the USA Over the Calf Boardroom Socks – $18.50
No Tie but still Interesting
J. Crew: Glen Check Italian Tropical Wool Suit Jacket + Matching Trouser = $522.20 ($746)
Made in Italy Wool Pocket Square – $16.49 FINAL ($49.50)
Bowery Performance Stretch Dress Shirts with Spread Collar – $66.50 ($98)
Italian Leather Dress Belt – $42.50 ($69.50)
Others: Orient Kamasu Automatic Watch – $207.69
Crown & Buckle Supreme Nato Desert Striped Strap – $34
Made in the USA Darn Tough The Standard Socks – $26
Nordstrom Edison Double Monks – $99.95
Classic Autumn Smart Casual
J. Crew: Ludlow Slim-fit Blazer in English Cotton-wool Blend – $243.60 ($348)
Slim-fit Secret Wash Cotton Poplin Shirt – $54.50 ($89.50)
Japanese Stretch Selvedge Denim in Slim or Straight Fit – $168 (!!)
MUCH cheaper alternative: Amazon Essentials Slim Fit Jeans – $23.40
Goodyear Welted Suede Field Boots – $229.60 ($328)
Others: Seiko 5 Sports Gray – $225.68 w/ VIP ($295) review here
Darn Tough Stanley K Work Socks – $24
Huckberry Walden “Woods” Sunglasses – $75 ($125)
No blazer, still smart.
J. Crew: Merino Wool V-neck Sweater – $56.50 ($98)
Organic Cotton Chambray Shirt in One-year Wash – $52.50 ($89.50)
Ludlow Slim-fit Suit Pant in Italian Wool – $157.50 ($225)
Camden Loafers with Leather Soles – $173.60 ($248)
Leather Round-buckle Dress Belt – $42.50 ($69.50)
Others: Orient 38mm Bambino – $185.90
Made in the USA Over the Calf Boardroom Socks – $18.50
