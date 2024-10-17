55% off GAP chinos, jeans, and cords, Filson Fall Sale, & More – The Thurs. Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

GAP is currently running a generous half off deal on much (but not all) of their stuff, and the code TREAT knocks an additional 10% off that discounted price at checkout. Today’s a good day if you’re in the market for basics like chinos, jeans, cords, etc.

Full review can be found here. It’s back. Thick and soft Horween CXL #8 leather. Solid brass hardware. Dimensions are 17″ x 12.5″ x 5″. It’s as real as it gets, it’s made in the USA, and… you’ll have to wait a bit for delivery. Because Gustin is a pre-order model (they collect orders and then get to making the goods) and that’s how they can make something like the above and charge $369. Orders are estimated to ship in January. Yes. January.

As mentioned yesterday, J. Crew just released their fall line of outerwear. And they’re knocking some of the MSRP off to try and get those coats moving early. Peacoats, Quilted Jackets, Raincoats, and more. This is of course running concurrently with their 30% off select full price with SHOPTIME deal. Those items are strewn across the site.

New Model Alert from Lorier. 39mm case width. 11.7mm case thickness + 2.1mm dome crystal. Seiko Automatic Chronograph (you read that right) movement. Panda dial with a little splash of color. Goes on sale Friday at 10am ET.

One of Filson’s rare sale events. Appears to be all final sale though. No returns or exchanges. Not quite sure when the extra 15% off code OUTLET15 expires.

Also worth a mention: