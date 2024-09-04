The Dappered Space: Most Wanted Affordable Home Style September

The Dappered Space is a series designed to help guys apply the sense of personal style they’ve developed to the space they inhabit. Watch for articles on furniture and decor sales & picks, advice on how to style a room or work space, and tackling creating a space that reflects your own (and perhaps a significant other’s) personal tastes. We’ll suggest items that can be sourced online, but always keep in mind that deals can be found at consignment and thrift stores, local stores with floor models, discount stores, and even yard sales.

This is an easy green to incorporate into many different decor styles. And the look of the chair can assimilate fairly easily as well. Tufted faux leather adds some character, and the width is 2.5 inches wider than the Verity Lounge Chair we reviewed not long ago. Of course it is a completely different chair, but if you were looking for something wider, this might do the trick.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

I caught an episode of Milk Street on my local public television station a few weekends ago, and I’ve been drooling over this recipe for their Best Fried Egg Banh Mi ever since. It requires julienned veggies, and a julienne peeler is a quick way to make that happen. Bon appetit!

Necessary? No. Cool none the less? Yes. Back to school. Back to office. With colder weather, thus cold season on the horizon, hand sanitizer is good to have on hand. And yes, you can get a cheap bottle of Purrell and that’ll take care of germs just as well as this. BUT, it won’t look as cool, feel as cool, and probably smell as good. On sale as part of Bespoke Post’s End of Season Sale. Fore more apparel related picks from the sale, click or tap here.

Taller ottomans can double as tables, as can be seen in the above photo. You can place two together to approximate the length of a coffee table, but then enjoy the flexibility of using them as ottomans when wanted. Ottomans are typically more comfortable to stretch your legs and feet out onto. This particular offering from Target has a masculine vibe with that dark brown stripe fabric (although it’s available in multiple fabric options). And you’d have to think it’ll go on sale at some point.

This console table has a couple nice things going for it, aside from the price. The raised lips around three of the four table top edges not only adds some extra character, but provides some protection from items slipping off. If you click on the link and look at the product images, you’ll see examples of it set up like a desk or bar table with chairs. That’s another handy option, if you host movie nights or have a big family that could use extra table top area for work or play.

Style and color on a dime. This high traffic area rug will add depth and richness to a room. The saturated navy blue and cream combo is elegant but also classic. Can be used in a light living space, or a darker office area. Either way, it’ll only add to the look. And you can’t beat the price for the size.

As we get back into weather that’s actually pleasant for outdoor dining, here’s a way to provide your backyard guests a bottle of water without creating plastic trash. At just over 4 bucks a bottle (before tax/shipping), it seems like an affordable and sustainable way to keep your guests hydrated, and their beverages bug free.

Another good item for the incoming outdoor weather. Add some ambiance and a little pocket of warmth on cool fall days or nights. Great for impromptu smores making, since you don’t have a build a big fire for a small task. Seems like kindling or pellets will work best for the size. Might also make a good gift for someone on your nice list this year? On sale through Huckberry.

About the Author: Sarah is a long time member of the Dappered team, typically working behind the scenes editing posts, taking some photos, and keeping the books in good standing. Occasionally she’ll come out from behind the curtain to offer her two cents.