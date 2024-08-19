Bespoke Post: Up to 40% off End of Season Sale in their Shop

Remember Bespoke Post? They’re one of if not the original monthly subscription box company. But this isn’t for their boxes. This is for their shop of stand alone products, of which they’re running a pretty significant sale. It gets random. But that’s also what makes a sale at Bespoke Post kind of fun. They’re not like other brands or retailers, in that the curation of goods is both familiar and not, and the discounts they offer can also be greater than you’d expect (depending on the item.)

Shipping notes: You do not have to be a “member” with Bespoke Post to shop their shop. All orders over $95 to the lower 48 states qualify for free standard shipping. Otherwise, standard shipping is $4.95. There’s an additional $10 charge for all shipments to Hawaii, Alaska and Canada. For returns, the window is 60 days from the order unless otherwise noted, and you’ll generate a prepaid return label through their returns portal if necessary.

For the Every Day Carry (EDC) crowd. That’s as handsome as a pocket knife gets. A folding pocket knife with a “front flip” design for one handed operation. Ceramic ball bearing makes for ultra smooth action. Frame-lock for safety. Modified sheepsfoot blade. A perfect example of how varied the Bespoke Post shop can be, and also how out-of-the-norm their discounting can be. The James Brand makes really great looking stuff, and they charge up the nose for it. To get one of their Duval front flippers for half off is a pretty tough trick to pull. The same knife is currently full price at Huckberry.

55mm width to each lens, so for medium to larger faces and heads. A perfect blend of nature’s influence and city-slickness. “Made from plant-based bioplastic.” … what, like the MoonSwatch? Stuck to full price direct through the brand.

From their affordable, in-house “Line of Trade” brand. Water-Repellent sueded 100% polyester quilted shell. 100 GSM Polyfill Insulation. Single Welt Front Pockets, Interior Chest Pocket. A basic, but a good looking one.

A lot of us love wool. But some are allergic and/or don’t like the feel. A sweater with this classic, Nordic, birdseye pattern is almost always made in wool. Not this one, and the savings are nice too. 60% cotton / 40% acrylic.

Suede upper house shoes for those that don’t feel right wearing slippers, but also want to have something easy on/off at the ready if you’re in and out a lot. Made in Portugal.

It’s like a Canada Goose Jacket, only for real people who don’t burn cash as a hobby. Also, no animal products (down or otherwise) with this one. Hence the name of the brand. Ships free. Claims to be a slim fit. Also on sale direct through the brand… for $195.

Same brand, slightly different jacket and quilting pattern.

Winter is coming. And if you and/or your partner run cold at night, that means flannel sheets. Woven in Portugal. Handsome windowpane pattern. Price depends on size (queen/king).

Absolutely brilliant. If you’re someone who likes fresh food, be it produce or meat, then you’re probably using cutting boards all. the. time. (My hand is raised.) That also means you probably have a random and clunky stash of cutting boards of various styles and materials. This set aims to stylishly solve that issue. Four 8″ x 11″ color-coded boards (to avoid cross contamination between meats/veggies/etc) each with double-sided knife-friendly cutting surfaces and non-slip feet. Each fit neatly into the included case which holds them in a tiered design for easy access. The case also keeps boards slightly separated, allowing air to circulate post cleaning. Just remember that you’ll need some space ABOVE the case to get the boards out, so stashing this under some wall mounted cupboards may not be the best idea. Stainless steel shown above, but they do have other colors, of which many go for significantly less over at Amazon.

Funky, 1970’s auto-racing style. 42mm tonneau shaped case with grooved sides. Chronograph.

Boy… for this being an “end of season” (summer) sale, there sure are a lot of fall ready jackets in it. Another example of how Bespoke Post Sales can quietly differ. When Taylor Stitch puts stuff on sale over at their own site, it’s final sale. Not so at Bespoke Post. Hefty discount here in Bespoke Post’s shop as well. Stone-washed khaki canvas exterior, cotton corduroy collar and inner cuffs, and the interior is lined with a 100% organic cotton blanket stripe lining (sleeves are lined in 100% recycled nylon for easy on/off).

The flagship knife for The James Brand. All black colorway except for the avocado green ambidextrous thumb disc for easy opening.

“Ye’re fond of me lobster, ain’t ye?“

Wool from Norwegian Sheep. Made in Lithuania… probably?

Something to pour an after “lobster” drink into. Lead free crystal.