Style Scenario: Feels Like Fall – Casual (nothing over $100 edition)

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. Football, finally seeing a break in the heat, and a few days that feel almost cold. This is the time of year when a little bit of layering feels great, and subtle nods to the season in your outfit are appreciated. Depending on your location, you might not be here yet. But fingers crossed autumn arrives for you soon.

The Sweater: Banana Republic FACTORY “Cozy” Shawl Collar Cardigan – $48 ($60). BR’s doing one of their biggest sales of the year, as is their step-down/more affordable FACTORY line. Which means this Cotton-blend shawl collar drops under $50. Looks potentially perfect. Half off drops it to sixty, with an additional 20% coming at checkout for the $48 price you see here.

The T-Shirt: Banana Republic FACTORY Luxe Touch T-shirt – $16 ($20). Super smooth, mercerized cotton keeps it from looking like some ratty old undershirt. A crisp white tee The Fonz would be proud of.

The Pants: Old Navy Straight Rotation Chino Pants – $26.99 ($44.99). 98% cotton, 2% spandex, with a timeless straight fit. Doesn’t get more classic than this.

The Belt: Made in the USA L.L. Bean Essential Belt – $44.95. Very nicely priced at forty five bucks. Review here. Do be warned that some on the L.L. Bean site have reported intermittent quality issues. Which is rare for L.L. Bean and especially for a USA made L.L. Bean product.

The Watch: Timex Men’s Navi XL 41mm – $99. Muscular without looking bloated. Leather strap has quick release spring bars in case you want to (easily) swap out the band for a NATO strap or something else. The Cheap Alternative: Timex Expedition Chrono – $55

The Socks: Darn Tough Hiker Midweight Micro Crew Socks – $24.95. Cushioned, temperature regulating, comfortable, wicking socks built to do just about anything.

The Boots: Clarks Bushacre 3 in Beeswax – $84 ($110). A casual staple. Really great boots for the price. Review here. Textured sole isn’t a true crepe, so in case a sudden sprinkle happens you shouldn’t be slipping and sliding all over the place like if you were on crepe sole chukkas.

The Tumbler: Yeti Rambler Insulated Tumbler – $35. They are a pricey buy at thirty-five bucks a pop, but you will use it from now until the rest of time. For a hot-toddy, for coffee, for a sneaky beer on an early fall-evening stroll, etc. They put other tumblers (cheap or spendy) to absolute shame.

The Drink: Trader Joe’s Fall Harvest Herbal Tea. Others may be slurping high-sugar Pumpkin Spice Lattes this time of year, but for a refreshing (and still warm) break from that syrupy mess, grab some of this seasonal tea from TJs. It’s caffeine free, it’s bizarrely flavorful, and it’s great with a big hunk of squeezed lemon. Add honey if you want some sweetness. Makes a great hot toddy base as well.