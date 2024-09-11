Most Wanted Affordable Style – September 2024

Whether you’re looking for gift ideas or a quick upgrade for yourself, expect these to come around about once a month. You’ll find new arrivals and old favorites, especially good deals, or maybe something pricey to keep an eye on for future sales. The potential best of the best, which you may or may not have seen already. Got a tip on something that deserves to end up in the monthly Most Wanted? Send those in to joe@dappered.com.

New, slimmer, and a bit sleeker. Still tough, still muscular, but not as much of a “chonk” compared to the old Samurai. Specs should land in a sweet spot for many: 41.7mm diameter, 12.3mm thick. That’s decently svelte. Not razor thin, but not blocky either. 23 jewel 4R35 automatic movement with a 41 hour power reserve. Drilled lugs should make for super easy swap outs to a NATO or rubber strap if you so choose on occasion.

The new fall ’24 line from Target’s Goodfellow brand is starting to come in, and once again they appear to have made great looking long sleeve henleys. Ribbed texture through the body, banded cuffs that match a slightly contrasting collar, and the classic three button placket. Lots of colors. Should go on sale at some point too.

A navy mac is the MVP of stylish mens outerwear. It goes with everything from a suit and tie to a t-shirt and jeans. This one from BRF has a “just right” length, it’s water resistant, and the price is kindly under $100. One question would be the collar. Looks a little floppy? Will it stand up against the wind and the rain if you want it to? It may not, but poppin’ collars isn’t for everyone. A spendier (but still nicely priced) alternative would be the Charles Tyrwhitt option on sale over at Nordstrom for $199. That ships and returns free as long as you go through good ol’ Uncle Nordy.

SALE PLEASE. Pretty please? 30% off would drop them to $230. That’d be nice. Those look simple but interesting, and if they’re like other J. Crew boots they should be well made too. Vibram soles that have some traction but aren’t a true lug sole, so you won’t have that casual toothiness which chunkier boots bring. Make sure you hit them with some suede protector spray before heading out into any weather. But once that’s done and dried, you should be good to go in most conditions.

Half a grand is no small ask, but Suitsupply’s level of tailoring, selection of fabrics, and ease of shopping (free shipping/returns online) sure helps them make a great case. Getting excited for the cooler weather with the above blazers, as they’re a fall/winter flannel from Vitale Barberis Canonico. Soft, warm, flexible. Available in navy or dark grey.

