Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – BRF 62.5% off $125+, Brooks Bros Explorer Suits, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Ends today, Monday 9/30. Anyone else excited for cooler weather layering? Mainline Banana Republic’s big friends and family sale may be over, but their more affordable brand BR Factory has this half off + additional 25% off $125+ purchases deal going for one more day. Works out to 62.5% off full price on $125+. And yes, you can combine items in one cart to get that additional 25% off. It doesn’t have to be just one spendy item.

Normally almost $900. Not bad at all if you’re a fan of the more contemporary lean Brooks Brothers has been taking these days. Usually when they run an Explorer suit sale they make you buy two suits. Not this time. Just one is all you need to pick up for the sale. Sold as separates instead of nested pairs like their 1818 line. Here with The Explorers you get to pick the size of a jacket, then the size of a matching trouser. A few different fits to pick from as well, and they’ve even started to introduce more fabrics. Wool is from Vitale Barberis Canonico in Italy. Sale ends today, Monday 9/30.

Unlike the Seiko steal alert, not all of these watches are already on sale. Those that aren’t are “just” 15% off with that VIP code. But 15% off at an authorized dealer is still a nice deal to some. Admittedly, those are some spendy picks above. But nothing about the wristwatch market makes sense anyway.

Would a J. Crew stylist pair those field boots with a suit? Absolutely. Would one of us wear those field boots with one of their sharp looking Italian wool Ludlow or Crosby fit suits? Probably not. Code still works on them though. Full picks from their semi-annual suiting event can be found here.

Also worth a mention: