Chinos, Chukkas, Polo: Fall Colors and Textures

Chinos, Chukkas, and a Polo is our ongoing series out to prove the benefits of this simple combination. There's a million ways to do it, the benefits are numerous and significant, and it can be executed at all levels of style budgets.

*SALE PRICING NOTE: BR Factory is running a half off + additional 25% off $125 deal through today, 9/30. To max that out, we’re gonna bundle the jacket and chino recs together so they’ll trip the $125 threshold ($127.50 for both pre extra 25% off). Prices below reflect that additional 25% off deal.

The Jacket: BR Factory Corduroy Quilted Jacket in “Roasted Cocoa” – $63.75* ($170). Texture, quilting, and a jacket that’s anything but the same old puffer style. Also available in navy. Drops to a very nice price with the extra $125+ deal.

The Chinos: BR Factory Lived-In Chinos in “Acorn” – $31.87* ($85). 97% cotton / 3% spandex. Nicely affordable with the double-dip deal. Four fits to pick from.

The Polo: Target All in Motion Performance Polo in Gray – $20. Wicks and stretches. Nice collar too. Reviewed here in navy.

The Watch: Orient Ray Automatic – $180.40. Does one need a dive watch to bob for apples? No, one doesn’t. And speaking of, sheesh what a way to spread contagious diseases like a big vat of communal room temperature water filled with apples that may or may not have bite marks and saliva all over them. Gross. It ain’t the dog lips that are the problem, Luce.

The Socks: Bombas Targeted Compression Performance Calf Socks – $20. Wicks, breathes, the works. Poly/Merino/Nylon/Elastane/Cotton performance blend with targeted cushioning and support.

The Chukkas: Made in Italy J. Crew MacAlister Desert Boots in Auburn – $110.60 w/ SHOPNOW ($158). Made in Italy, unstructured and comfortable casual uppers. Shown at the very top of the post. Obligatory reminder that crepe soles (which these have) can slip and slide on ice or slick sidewalks. So keep use these only for dry/early fall use.

The Sunglasses: WearMe Pro Premium Polarized Double Bar Sunglasses in Crystal Brown – $39. Inexpensive but doesn’t look nor feel cheap. Reviewed here (2nd item mentioned).

