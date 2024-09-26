60% off GAP Chinos, UNIQLO new arrivals, & More – The Thurs. Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

GAP is running a half off (no-code needed) event, which is already really solid for them. And the so-far-not-broadcasted code YOURS is at present programmed to take an additional 20% off that half off price. Net is 60% off MSRP. As good as it seems to get for the GAP. Not sure when that YOURS code expires. It could drop to an additional 10% off if something goes sideways.

Not on sale, but both are annual favorites. Note that for years now the topcoats have not been very heavy. And that’s great if you run warm or live somewhere warm and don’t want some massively insulated thing. It’s also not great if you live somewhere truly cold. So know that.

Also be aware that the sweaters are not big, thick, bulky sweaters. For those unfamiliar, you might be surprised at how thin they feel at first. But the knit is strong, they don’t feel flimsy or cheap, and they’re perfect for layering.

We’ll keep an eye out for any sort of sale on both the topcoats and sweaters. It can happen on occasion, but it’s early in the season.

Weirdly limited in terms of the number of items that are on sale… but there are a couple of Core Line suits with decent sizes left getting some dollars knocked off. So that’s worth a mention. Same goes for their sleek-ish looking Blake Stitched loafers. Sale is set to expire Sunday.

hEy dId u KnOw BR hAs bEeN hAvInG a SALE?!?!? All kidding aside RE the amount of coverage Banana Republic has gotten these last couple of weeks… 40% off is the deepest they’ve been cutting these days. Happens but a handful (or less) times per year. Last call. Full picks here. Scheduled to end today, and then after that we may have to wait for a Holiday Preview (if we’re lucky) or Black Friday for the next shot at 40% off.

It’s basically a second Prime Day sale. So if you can hold off for a couple weeks on buying that next round of protein powder, box of swiffers, or chicken-walking harness (a leash for a domesticated avian? oh have you not heard? it was my understanding that everyone had heard.) it could pay off.

Also worth a mention: