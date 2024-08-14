Steal Alert: $25 J. Crew Shorts flash sale (stretch chino, tech, etc.)

Shorts wars!

Fresh off Amazon dropping the price on their chino shorts (as featured in yesterday’s Best Bets…) J. Crew has jumped into the “ermagerd Pumpkin Spice Latte Season is approaching” panic by slashing the price on their own stretch chino AND bestselling tech-fabric shorts to just twenty five bucks:

The shorts version of their flagship, almost never on sale chinos. Fabric blend on these is 98% cotton/2% elastane (oddly enough their chinos are 97%/3%). They are what you think they are. 5″, 7″, 9″, or 10.5″ inseams available.

These are the shorts shown at the very top of the post in “coal grey,” size 9″ inseam on 5’10″/185. No cotton in these. None. Pure performance fabric. They’re a blend of 57% recycled nylon, 39% polyamide, 4% elastane. Lots of stretch, and when it’s hot and sticky, they’ll keep your Statler and Waldorfs from getting hot and sticky. Expect these to make some “swish swish” noise when walking. But the comfort is well worth that small drawback. They’re one of the best reviewed things on the J. Crew site.

There’s plenty more styles getting the $25 treatment, but it’s the basic stretch chino shorts and bestselling tech shorts that are the stars of this particular sale shindig. They’re not final sale yet either. They can be returned or exchanged if need be. (Obligatory reminder that returns through the mail will cost you $7.50 for the label, but in-store returns are free.)

That’s all.

Carry on.

The $25 for select shorts deal at J. Crew is set to run through tomorrow, Thursday 8/15/24.