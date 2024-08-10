10 Best Bets for $75 or Less – $12 shorts, $45 faux-suede bombers, & more

Proof that style doesn’t have to cost a fortune. It’s our monthly list of ten picks, each individually costing less than seventy five bucks. Got a tip on something for under $75? Send those in to joe@dappered.com.

Ohhhhhh that could really be something else. Certainly appears to be Target’s exceptional (and cheap) faux suede bomber (see the original review here,) only in a new, meaner color. “None more black.” Sure it’s too hot for this jacket right now. But that’ll hopefully change soon. Worth keeping an eye out for it in-store if you find yourself making a Tar-zhay run in the not too distant future. Will get one in house for an in person look.

For under $60… that appears to be a heck of a versatile low-top sneaker. Pebbled uppers with gray suede accents, dark gum sole, and the adidas three stripes down the side in black. Part of their back to school sale.

Coming to the end of shorts season but… ELEVEN DOLLARS… (and twenty cents). And for Prime members they ship fast and return easy. Lots of colors. 9″ inseam should suit most frames.

For those who hate clutter and like to organize but in a way that looks good and less like a tupperwear party threw up all over your space. Pens, cords, coins (what are coins?), etc. On sale because they’re being discontinued. From the same people who make the excellent “The Woodward” briefcase.

From suede pouches, to “BallPark” pouches. 5″ inseam, stretchy, and moisture wicking. 97% polyester, 3% spandex. On serious sale at Nordstrom Rack, but as it’s The Rack and not mainline Nordstrom, these won’t ship free unless your cart trips their $89 free shipping threshold.

The patterned version of their hugely popular (and on dirt-cheap sale) wool blend bowery trousers. If you usually like to keep it quiet and wear solids, one way to work in a little pattern is with a low contrast glen plaid. Navy on blue does that trick exceptionally well.

Proof that the solids are also on sale. Fifty bucks. Which is ~66% off. And somehow not final sale yet, so they can be returned or exchanged if need be (although returns through the mail will set you back a $7.50 label fee). For the office worker-bee-types, or for anyone who loves the breathability of merino. Would also look great with a throwback style sweater polo here in late summer. 60% wool/38% polyester/2% elastane. One of J. Crew’s bestsellers.

Made in Italy, mid-weight (read not paper thin, not bulky either) merino blend. 60% Merino wool, 30% Nylon, 10% Elastane. 8.5″ Cuff height. Machine wash/tumble dry low. Ships and returns for free. Black, olive, charcoal, or navy.

As another college football season approaches, it may be time for a refresh of the gear you wear to support your Alma Mater. Hell, the rest of the college football landscape has “refreshed” just about everything else. What conference are we in now/who just joined our conference?

Gap is running a 40% off friends and family event, and their flagship khakis (chinos) are included this time. The extra 10% off code ADDON helps a bit further, working out to 46% off ticket price. Not bad. Can get better/go for less (when they dip under $30 that’s a steal) but this is solid for their foundational chinos. All fits. Lots of colors.

