Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Todd Snyder Extra 20% off, Last Day for BR Stacking, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

The Pick: Wool Blend University Blazer – $169.15 w/ HALLPASS ($200-$230ish)

Full review here. Pretty, pretty good. Looks like this is scheduled to end this evening. Code HALLPASS will only work if your cart is over a hundred bucks (which can be tough to do at JCF unless you’re buying multiple items, or, something like a blazer.)

Scheduled to expire today. Been a nice run for this one. It’s a mix of regular sale (can be returned or exchanged) and final sale (cannot be returned or exchanged) so, be careful in there. Don’t forget that BRAFF code at checkout for the very final ten percent off the double discounted price.

Hodinkee, the leading (luxury) wristwatch enthusiast website, is in the process of reducing (or eliminating?) their retail footprint. So they’re starting to run sales on models that can be tough to find on sale at other authorized dealers. But everything, new or pre-owned, is final sale. No returns or exchanges. None. Zero. So considering some of the price points (even on sale) that’s a huge risk. New watches should at least come with a manufacturer’s warranty, but if something goes wrong, Hodinkee won’t be there to help. Because the whole point seems to be to get out.

Lots of final sale in there. Lots. Anything tagged as such (say it with me) can’t be returned or exchanged. Some new arrivals in their sale section as well. Code EXTRA20 is set to end tomorrow, 8/6/24.

Also worth a mention: