Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Todd Snyder Extra 20% off, Last Day for BR Stacking, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
J. Crew FACTORY: 50% off + additional 15% off $100+ w/ HALLPASS
The Pick: Wool Blend University Blazer – $169.15 w/ HALLPASS ($200-$230ish)
Full review here. Pretty, pretty good. Looks like this is scheduled to end this evening. Code HALLPASS will only work if your cart is over a hundred bucks (which can be tough to do at JCF unless you’re buying multiple items, or, something like a blazer.)
Banana Republic: LAST Day for Extra 30% off Sale + addit. 10% off w/ BRAFF
- 62% cashmere, 38% linen sweater – $50.39 ($150)
- Italian Stretch-Cotton Suit Jacket/Sportcoat – $188.99 ($380)
- 70% cashmere, 30% silk Sweater Polo – $88.19 ($180)
- Braided Suede Belt – $44.09 ($90)
- RAEN Alvez Sunglasses – $75.59 ($150)
Scheduled to expire today. Been a nice run for this one. It’s a mix of regular sale (can be returned or exchanged) and final sale (cannot be returned or exchanged) so, be careful in there. Don’t forget that BRAFF code at checkout for the very final ten percent off the double discounted price.
Hodinkee: “Back to Basics” FINAL Sale on select new watches
- Timex Waterbury Miyota Automatic HODINKEE Limited Edition – $200 FINAL ($279)
- Hamilton Khaki Field Automatic 38mm – $671 FINAL ($745)
- Tissot Heritage 1948 Automatic Chronograph – $1,305 FINAL ($1450)
- Certina DS PH200M With Hesalite Crystal – $702 FINAL ($780)
Hodinkee, the leading (luxury) wristwatch enthusiast website, is in the process of reducing (or eliminating?) their retail footprint. So they’re starting to run sales on models that can be tough to find on sale at other authorized dealers. But everything, new or pre-owned, is final sale. No returns or exchanges. None. Zero. So considering some of the price points (even on sale) that’s a huge risk. New watches should at least come with a manufacturer’s warranty, but if something goes wrong, Hodinkee won’t be there to help. Because the whole point seems to be to get out.
Todd Snyder: Extra 20% off sale & final sale w/ EXTRA20
- Black 55% Silk 45% Cotton Tipped Sweater Polo – $67.20 FINAL ($198)
- Navy 55% Silk 45% Cotton Tipped Sweater Polo in Navy – $67.20 FINAL ($198)
- Made in Italy Peak Lapel Hopsack Wool Sportcoat – $187.20 FINAL ($698)
- Made in Italy Suede Chore Coat – $535.20 ($998)
- Todd Snyder x Sperry Top Sider Suede Boat Shoes – $135.20 ($220)
Lots of final sale in there. Lots. Anything tagged as such (say it with me) can’t be returned or exchanged. Some new arrivals in their sale section as well. Code EXTRA20 is set to end tomorrow, 8/6/24.
Also worth a mention:
- J. Crew: 57% off their Stretch Chino Shorts – $29.50 ($69.50)
- Brooks Brothers: Additional 25% off all on-sale items. Picks here if you’d like them.