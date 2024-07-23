Style Scenario: Heat Wave – Smart Casual

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. It’s hot. It’s hot in here, it’s hot out there, it’s hot everywhere. And it’s understandable if you feel like it’s too damn hot to give a hot damn (style wise). But that’s why we’re here. Over the next few days we’ll reach into our sartorial ice-box and pull out three looks in ascending dressiness. That said: Be smart. Stay hydrated. Don’t risk it. Please.

The Shirt: Lands’ End Short Sleeve Seersucker Shirt – $62.95 w/ CLASSIC ($69.95). Along with linen and madras, seersucker is one of the original hot-weather fabrics. The hallmark pucker creates channels through which air can flow. Or as Lands’ End puts in: “thanks to the crinkle, only 30% of the fabric touches your skin.” On sale but barely on sale, especially considering Lands’ End.

The Pants: Banana Republic FACTORY Core Temp Chinos in Blue Heather – $48 ($60). The less expensive alternative to mainline BR’s famous Core Temp Chinos. Still made specifically to help regulate your temperature, and the blue heather is a nice way to work in some color without going too bold.

The Sunglasses: ROKA Halsey Polarized Sunglasses – $105 ($205). Reviewed here. You’ll wear them with everything… because they go with everything and they are engineered to stay on your face in all situations. Sweaty workouts, pressure-cooker weddings, road trips with the window rolled down and the wind roaring. They’re lightweight, look classic, and thanks to not-noticeable but highly effective & grippy nose/temple pieces, it’s easy to argue they’re some of the most comfortable sunglasses on the market. That and they just look cool. The Cheaper Alternative: goodr – $25

The Watch: Timex Weekender Slip-Thru – $39.90. Cheap. Versatile. And unlike a leather strap watch, the band on this one won’t be a sweat trap for a hot wrist.

The Socks: Made in the USA Darn Tough Merino-Blend Lightweight Lifestyle Socks – $23. Yes. Socks. Cooling, wicking, lightweight merino socks. Because bare sweaty feet up against the interior of a shoe can feel gross when it’s super hot out.

The Shoes: Gordon Rush Cartwright Penny Loafer – $149.99 ($225). Sleek shape but not pointy. Nice shade of suede which goes perfect with the blue core-temps.