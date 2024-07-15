Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Unconstructed Airy Blazers, Shorts and Polos, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
Bonobos: 30% off select w/ SALTY
The Pick: Unconstructed Italian Wool Hopsack Blazer – $280 ($400)
Lots of exclusions. Icon status styles like the OG chino and 2.0 chino are out. So are weekday warriors, Jetsetter Suits and Blazers, and a bunch of their sweater polos. But unconstructed blazers are in. And those are the blazers that absolutely excel during this part of the year. Unlined back. Airy, Italian hopsack wool. All the basic colors you could want. Three fits, a bunch of sizes, and shipping/returns are easy and free. Full review here.
Abercrombie: 20% off just about everything
- 7″ All-Day Shorts – $33.60 ($60) already on sale, additional 20% off does apply
- Cotton-Linen-Blend Pull-On Pant – $64 ($80)
- Performance Golf Short – $56 ($70)
- Summer Linen-Blend Johnny Collar Polo – $32 ($40)
- 90s Slim Modern Chino – $56 ($70)
- Classic Polished Tee – $15.20 ($19)
The Moose has reinvented itself, once again. Gone is the cologne soaked creepiness of the 90s and aughts. Now it seems like they’re trying to balance appealing to the tik-tok generation with trends, and also making elevated basics a la Madewell. The above picks feature the latter.
Brooks Brothers: 2 Italian Wool Explorer Suits for $999 ($1592)
- Left: Two Slim (Milano Fit) Explorer Suit Jackets & Trousers = $999 total (normally $796 for one jacket/trouser set)
- Right: Two Classic (Regent Fit) Explorer Suit Jackets & Trousers = $999 total (normally $796 for one jacket/trouser set)
Part of their big Semi-Annual sale. Note that those Explorer line suits are sold as separates, so you get to independently choose the size of the jacket and trousers. Deal is 2 Jackets + 2 Pants (so two full suits) for $999 total. Not bad if you like Brooks Brothers, Vitale Barberis Italian wool, and prefer suit separates to standard “nested” suits where you don’t get to choose the size of the pants that come with the jacket.
BONUS Huckberry: Up to 40% off during their summer sale
- Eddie Bauer The Skyliner Waxed Jacket – $149 ($299)
- Filson Tin Cloth Compact Briefcase – $236 ($295)
- New Balance 2002RX Gore-Tex Sneaker – $126 ($180)
- Walden Passage Sunglasses – $93 ($125)
- Made in England Sanders Towchester Chelsea Boots – $157 FINAL ($314)
- PROOF 72 Hour Merino UPF Quarter Zip – $117 ($138)
A few more picks as this thing is set to run through Thursday, and it’s a bit of a beast. A beast in a good way. And for those who are looking at this sale from Huckberry and thinking “this feels different“… then you’re not alone. We’re thinking the same thing. Don’t know what it means if anything, but seeing Sanders for $75 off, their American Optical collab’s price cut by more than $100, and lots of Filson and Red Wing gear getting included… that’s not the norm. “Yeah well that stuff was all super expensive anyway.” But that’s the point that’s being made here. Maybe something is shifting? What’s that mean for them? What’s that mean for us? What’s that mean, big-picture macro economy-wise? That’s a hell of a lot to extrapolate from one bleepin’ Huckberry sale. But… yeah. Feels different this time, don’t it?
Also worth a mention:
- J. Crew FACTORY: 40% – 60% off everything + extra 25% off $100+ w/ code WEEKEND. Which drops the just reviewed Thompson Wool Blend Blazer down to $178.87.
- Banana Republic: Extra 20% off sale items AND an additional 10% off that extra-on-sale price with BRAFF
- Nordstrom: Their big Anniversary Sale starts today.
- J. Crew: Additional 50% off FINAL sale styles w/ SHOPSALE