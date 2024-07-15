Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Unconstructed Airy Blazers, Shorts and Polos, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

The Pick: Unconstructed Italian Wool Hopsack Blazer – $280 ($400)

Lots of exclusions. Icon status styles like the OG chino and 2.0 chino are out. So are weekday warriors, Jetsetter Suits and Blazers, and a bunch of their sweater polos. But unconstructed blazers are in. And those are the blazers that absolutely excel during this part of the year. Unlined back. Airy, Italian hopsack wool. All the basic colors you could want. Three fits, a bunch of sizes, and shipping/returns are easy and free. Full review here.

The Moose has reinvented itself, once again. Gone is the cologne soaked creepiness of the 90s and aughts. Now it seems like they’re trying to balance appealing to the tik-tok generation with trends, and also making elevated basics a la Madewell. The above picks feature the latter.

Part of their big Semi-Annual sale. Note that those Explorer line suits are sold as separates, so you get to independently choose the size of the jacket and trousers. Deal is 2 Jackets + 2 Pants (so two full suits) for $999 total. Not bad if you like Brooks Brothers, Vitale Barberis Italian wool, and prefer suit separates to standard “nested” suits where you don’t get to choose the size of the pants that come with the jacket.

A few more picks as this thing is set to run through Thursday, and it’s a bit of a beast. A beast in a good way. And for those who are looking at this sale from Huckberry and thinking “this feels different“… then you’re not alone. We’re thinking the same thing. Don’t know what it means if anything, but seeing Sanders for $75 off, their American Optical collab’s price cut by more than $100, and lots of Filson and Red Wing gear getting included… that’s not the norm. “Yeah well that stuff was all super expensive anyway.” But that’s the point that’s being made here. Maybe something is shifting? What’s that mean for them? What’s that mean for us? What’s that mean, big-picture macro economy-wise? That’s a hell of a lot to extrapolate from one bleepin’ Huckberry sale. But… yeah. Feels different this time, don’t it?

Also worth a mention: