Huckberry Up to 40% off Annual Summer Sale

Back to school aisles are popping up in big box stores. Football training camps are about to get going. Soon enough all the short sleeves, sunglasses, and swim trunks will be shelved fo…

Oh who are we kidding. It’s still really summer. Like, badly. But that doesn’t mean brands and shops aren’t now looking forward to fall.

And thus, Huckberry’s annual Summer sale.

New gear has been added to their sale section, and some nice price cuts have been taken. And it’s more than just summer stuff. Plenty of boots and outwear too, in case you’re already sick of summer and looking forward to autumn. A reminder that free shipping kicks in at $98, and returns are free on just about everything, unless it’s a (very) rare final sale item. Off we go with the picks.

Made in England. Full review here. Easily worth a steal alert post on their own. Never seen that before. “That” being the iconic Sanders hi-top Chukka going on sale for well under $200, in the wheelhouse “snuff” brown suede color, and they ship and return for free being that Huckberry is one of the few (only?) US based retailers to carry these. Featured a lot on Dappered, and for good reason.

Holy markdown! Sure they’re still expensive, especially if you’re used to paying, say, $30 max for a pair of sunglasses off Amazon… but if you like quality, timeless eyewear… these are probably them. A re-issue of a style JFK made famous. Made in the USA. 54mm lens width should fit most medium to larger leaning face shapes. But as they ship/return for free, they’re low risk.

The summery version of Relwen’s bestselling “trap” blazer. Unstructured, easy wearing, lots of pockets. Cotton/linen blend exterior. Just quarter lined for the back. Four colors to pick from, some of which have a micro pattern to them.

I mean… if they’re gonna send the whole thing AND that sweet wood box… for fifty bucks (plus $4.99 shipping)… that sounds nice.

Hard to get more classic than that. MOM IM OFF TO THE WARPED TOUR TO SEE THE GET UP KIDS WITH MIKEY WE’LL BE BACK AROUND 10 11 12:30.

And a couple of solids for those who don’t want the classic checkerboard.

Time to start clearing out the shorts. A lot of guys swear by the Flint and Tinder 365 pants. And then when the weather warms up, they move over to their shorts. But man alive do they charge a pretty penny. 98% cotton, 2% stretch.

Those could go fast. Wait, *checks description*… “Made in Romania.” Really? Is that true? Has Filson moved production of their original briefcase overseas? Didn’t know that if that’s the case.

It’ll be boot season again, soon enough. And even in the summer, if you’re working outside and need to get a lot of stuff done, a (well broken in) pair of Red Wing chelseas are the perfect call. Because they can handle it all, stay comfortable, and slip on and off easily when you head in for a bathroom or lunch break.

And then there are these. Hot diggity. Those are something.

Made from Filson’s famous water resistant “tin cloth.” Dimensons are 20¼”L x 13″H x 12″D which = 3000+ cubic inches of space. One of their “imported” goods, but that’s not surprising as they’ve been importing their tin cloth bags for a bit now.

Lots of time left in short sleeve button up season. And depending on where you live, it might almost always be short sleeve button up season. Both of these are from Huckberry’s Flint and Tinder line, but know they’re not made in the USA like some F&T products. Made in India.

Italian made, super simple, super comfortable. Can be dressed up with an easy chino or linen suit, and can be dressed all the way down with shorts and a t-shirt.

Similar, but quite different. Still made in Italy with soft suede uppers, but these ditch the crepe sole for something a little more dressy (but still plenty casual overall). The penny-loafer style strap across the vamp is also a nice addition.

“Kramer-Core” shows no signs of letting up. It’s that dressy casual golden-age of hollywood smart casual look that can sometimes go real wrong, real fast, if one isn’t careful. (Think Charlie Sheen in Two and a Half Men or Kramer in Seinfeld.) … Yet that full placket polo-cardigan looks pretty good. Expensive, but good. That’s Taylor Stitch stuff for you, though. At least here through Huck it’s not final sale. Usually when something goes on sale direct through Taylor Stitch they put a final sale/no returns or exchanges stipulation on it. Not here. Ships/returns for free. All cotton. Reverse seed stitch on the body for texture.

Nowhere in men’s style is the continued, irritating bifurcation into cheap vs luxury (and almost no middle ground) more evident than sunglasses. Proof is that $125 is now considered the high side of “mid-priced.” Crazy, right? But these look dynamite, and the sale price helps a lot. It does drop them under the free shipping threshold of $98 though. Dang. Sizing could run on the medium to smaller size though: Lens Width: 50 mm, Bridge Width: 22 mm, Temple (Arm) Length: 145 mm. At least outbound shipping for orders under $98 is just $4.99. Returns are free too.

Same frame, different color. And while they’re a little more expensive, they at least ship for free.

Some guys live in Patagonia Baggies. Some absolutely don’t get what the fuss is about. All are welcome here, under this big Affordable Men’s Style tent.

HOKA’s steady climb into a real player in the footwear market has been something to behold. These trail runners combine traction and cushioning for a balanced off-road ride. Or run. A ride run.

Lifetime guarantee. So very much not one of those flimsy JanSports we were lugging around in middle school (or perhaps as some of us were, lugging around an even flimsier knock-off JanSport. … a ShamSport, if you will.)

Strength tested to 400 lbs yet also ultra lightweight. Opens flat making it easier to pack. Laptop compartment holds tech up to 17” secure and flush against your back, while the false bottom protects it from drops. Quick access pocket for small items, extra padded shoulder straps, and sizing on this one is TSA compliant. Built specifically to excel in city AND outdoor environments. Comes with a lifetime guarantee.

Sizing Note: The 21 L is suggested for those under 6′ tall. If you’re over 6-foot, they suggest the 26L version, which is also on sale (for less!)

A steal. Full Review here. Really, really good. Textured crepe soles and standard desert boots are all well and good, but those crepe soles can get slick depending on conditions. The Meramec PU outsoles on these Rhodes are slip resistant, grippy in all conditions, and super comfortable.

The first jacket in F&T’s waxed outerwear collection to include a hint of stretch. 8 oz. waxed canvas shell. Not made in the USA like their waxed truckers. That’s worth noting.

A pair of serious (not just “lifestyle”) running sneakers that also look like heritage “crunchy” trail sneakers.

An extra layer to take with you to any sort of cooler weather destination, or to have around your place for those early mornings when it has cooled off enough outside to throw all the windows open and let the fresh air in. Made from “recycled cotton, acrylic, and polyester for an optimal balance of softness, durability, and warmth.”

Exterior is made from Filson’s famous waxed tin cloth. Interior is fully lined in nylon. YKK zipper with bridle leather pull. Another “imported” item from Filson.

The Huckberry Summer Sale is set to run through Thursday 7/18, but it’s fair to expect some (not all) of the items to move pretty quick.