Ledbury’s Online Warehouse Event, Huckberry Sale Ending, & More – The Thurs. Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

NOT Final sale. This is full priced stuff that’s been marked down a touch. So it can be returned or exchanged (returns through the mail will cost a $7.50 label.) Some items are much more heavily marked down than others, but that’s how J. Crew often does things. It’s a real moving target.

What this sale lacks in variety of styles it makes up for in significance of price reductions. And there’s some wheelhouse winners in there like the white fine twill mid-spread (classic fit only), as well as a couple of blue-based stripes and checks. All final sale though. No returns or exchanges.

If past is prologue then some of (most?) of what’s left in Huckberry’s big summer sale will just… sit there in their sale section come tomorrow. But other items may go back to full price. At least that’s what has happened in the past. And good gravy did some of the original picks go fast. That’ll happen though when someone puts Sanders, Filson, AO sunglasses, and some Red Wings on sale.

Last day for this. And an update on the pants version of their Tech Chino shorts. Full review in the works on the 5-pockets, but it does appear that the pants use the same fabric as the (excellent) shorts use. At least the khaki shade showed up with the same stretch-performance-twill as the corresponding color in shorts form. No gusset like lululemon’s ABC pants, but they also don’t cost nearly as much as the lululemon flagship.

Full picks here in case you missed them. Y’know things got noisy last week when Nordstrom’s biggest event of the year got drowned out. And as always with Nordstrom, everything ships and returns for free.

Also worth a mention: