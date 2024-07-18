Ledbury’s Online Warehouse Event, Huckberry Sale Ending, & More – The Thurs. Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.
J. Crew: Select “Summer Essentials” Sale
- Vintage-wash cotton pocket T-shirts – $22.50 ($39.50) 43% off
- 9″ stretch chino shorts – $39.50 ($69.50) 43% off
- Camp shoes in leather – $119.50 ($188) 43% off
.
- Ludlow Slim-fit unstructured blazer in Irish cotton-linen blend – $199.50 ($248) 20% off
- Classic trouser in canvas – $56.40 ($98) 42% off
.
- Slim performance polo shirt in stripe – $34.50 ($69.50) 50% off
- Slim or Straight Fit Tech Oxford Pants – $49.50 ($98) 49% off
- Camden suede loafers with leather soles – $149.50 ($228) 34% off (review here)
NOT Final sale. This is full priced stuff that’s been marked down a touch. So it can be returned or exchanged (returns through the mail will cost a $7.50 label.) Some items are much more heavily marked down than others, but that’s how J. Crew often does things. It’s a real moving target.
Ledbury: Digital Warehouse Sale
- Classic Fit White Fine Twill Mid-Spread Dress Shirt – $59 FINAL ($135)
- Tailored or Classic Fit Sky Blue Beck Oxford Gingham Dress Shirt – $59 FINAL ($135)
- Tailored or Classic Fit Blue Ackerman Stripe Dress Shirt – $59 FINAL ($135)
What this sale lacks in variety of styles it makes up for in significance of price reductions. And there’s some wheelhouse winners in there like the white fine twill mid-spread (classic fit only), as well as a couple of blue-based stripes and checks. All final sale though. No returns or exchanges.
Huckberry: Summer sale is set to end today (7/18)
- Relwen Tropical Linen/Cotton Trap Blazer – $253 ($298)
- Flint & Tinder 365 Shorts – $66 ($78)
- Made in the USA Red Wing Chelseas in Hawthorne Muleskinner – $225 ($300)
- Walden Woods Sunglasses – $93 – $99 ($125)
If past is prologue then some of (most?) of what’s left in Huckberry’s big summer sale will just… sit there in their sale section come tomorrow. But other items may go back to full price. At least that’s what has happened in the past. And good gravy did some of the original picks go fast. That’ll happen though when someone puts Sanders, Filson, AO sunglasses, and some Red Wings on sale.
Old Navy: 50% off just about everything (exp. 7/18)
- Tech Chino Shorts – $19.99 ($39.99) full review here
- Slim Tech Chino 5-Pocket Pants – $26.99 ($54.99)
Last day for this. And an update on the pants version of their Tech Chino shorts. Full review in the works on the 5-pockets, but it does appear that the pants use the same fabric as the (excellent) shorts use. At least the khaki shade showed up with the same stretch-performance-twill as the corresponding color in shorts form. No gusset like lululemon’s ABC pants, but they also don’t cost nearly as much as the lululemon flagship.
Nordstrom: Anniversary Sale is underway
- Gordon Rush Cartwright Penny Loafer – $149.99 ($225)
- Tom Ford 55mm Sunglasses – $256.99 ($385)
- adidas Gazelle Sneaker – $79.99 ($100)
Full picks here in case you missed them. Y’know things got noisy last week when Nordstrom’s biggest event of the year got drowned out. And as always with Nordstrom, everything ships and returns for free.
Also worth a mention:
- Brooks Brothers: 2 Explorer suits for $999 (they’re sold as separates, so you’ll pick the fit and sizing on two jackets and two matching trousers.
- Nordstrom RACK: Extra 25% off select FINAL Sale Clearance. Prices are as marked. It’s the verrrry end of the line stuff. So sizes/colors are scattered at best.
- Banana Republic: Sale Items are an Extra 20% off + Additional 10% off w/ code BRAFF