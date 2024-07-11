Charles Tyrwhitt’s Big Sale, Nordy Anniv. Preview, & More – The Thurs. Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Reminder 1: Charles Tyrwhitt does a lot more than shirts. Suits, sportcoats, and a bunch of different styles of shoes and boots.

Reminder 2: All of their stuff still ships from the UK, so shipping is spendy. Expect $14.95 at checkout for basic 8-10 days, and know that it seems to default to the 2nd tier at checkout, which is 5-8 days / $17.95.

Couple of new picks above. Ending this weekend (Sunday night). You do have to be a member/logged in to use that EXTRA25 code, but it’s just a simple email sign up. Also don’t forget that select Killshots are getting the 25% off cut.

Just restocked and know that these things tend to sell fast. For anyone who has picked up a Hamilton Murph 38mm in the last year or so and you’ve been wanting to put it on a goes-with-everything stainless steel bracelet… Uncle Straps to the rescue. This is the same company that makes after-market stainless bracelets (and more) that’ll fit specific luxury watches like the Omega Speedmaster, Tudor Black Bay, etc. They also make a lot of different bracelets for Seikos. One of their more recent releases has been stainless steel bracelets for the Hamilton Murph. 316L Stainless Steel, all solid links (solid end links too), and the bracelet tapers from 20mm at the lugs to 16mm. Three micro adjustment holes in the clasp. Has been out of stock for a good while now. Not on sale (because why put something on sale which tends to sell out quickly), but the restock is very welcome news. The wristwatch will run you $895, and is sold separately of course.

Preview is live now if you want to give it a look. Or, if you’re of a certain tier with Nordstrom (mostly higher tier credit card holders) it should be open for shopping now. We’ll do full picks on Monday when they throw the doors open to the rest of us, non high-tier/non cardholder types. Remember, everything ships and returns for free at Nordstrom. And this is an outlier in terms of stock when it comes to mid-summer sales. This is all NEW stuff. It’s more of a fall preview than anything else. Lots of year-round/hot weather goods too, but lots of stuff to look forward to wearing a bit down the road. That’s what makes it different and extra tempting.

“Gee I could really use some protein powder/electric toothbrush heads/new (premium!) chicken harness. I guess I’ll just wander over to Amaz”

HOLLLLLLD. HOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLD!

(It’ll probably be on sale Tuesday. Maybe. But if you’re thinking about getting something from Amazon soon, it could be worth holding on for Prime Day if you can.)

Outfits above shamelessly reused from our One Sale / Five Outfits post. No code necessary for the extra 20% off. Deal should automatically apply in your cart/at checkout.

Also worth a mention: