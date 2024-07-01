Best 4th of July Sales for Men 2024 – BR, Todd Snyder, lululemon, Spier, & More

“There was only one night game a year.” – The Sandlot

This post will be updated over the next few days as more sales roll in. So if you so desire, check back in between hot dogs and firecrackers. We’ll be tracking the salez salez salez. Have a safe and fun 4th of July.

L-R = Slim, Athletic, and Straight Fit

Good only today, Monday 7/1/24. Often but not always excluded from other sales and promos. The Rotation Chino = a classic stretch chino, made from 98% cotton + 2% spandex. Available in slim, straight, or athletic fit.

Not the most extensive selection, but some gems in there all the same. Markdowns have already been taken. No code or additional stuff coming off in your cart. What you see is what you pay, and do remember that any Factory 2nds, whether bought through the main AE site or over at the Shoebank will set you back a $25 restocking fee on returns. You can find out more about F2s over here.

Quite a bit of newness in their “up to 50% off summer sale” section. Even includes this year’s run of the luxe touch pique polos (shown above size medium on 5’10″/185). Another highlight is that 64% cotton, 36% wool Marzotto “tweed” sportcoat. Lined in Bemberg cupro, and just half lined in the back. That could make for a perfect, textured, 3 season sportcoat that could even see some use in a couple months when we’re all looking forward to fall weather and football. Even if it is still warm out. (Marzotto even calls it “Havana” fabric. See the pic of the label on the inside of the jacket.)

Sadly it looks like their activewear line All in Motion is mostly excluded. But Goodfellow sure is getting the 20% off . Already affordable at full price, now extra affordable through Saturday 7/6.

THE PICK: Ludlow Slim Stretch Italian Wool Suit Jacket + Trousers = $215.99 FINAL ($675)

In case you missed it, as it was buried in the J. Crew regular priced sale post from the other day. $216 for a wool ludlow is unheard of. Final sale though of course, and it looks like the only option with a good size selection left is that steely looking “Atlantic blue” shown above. But what a color for spring/summer/and yes even fall and winter too.

Full picks here in case you missed them. This is the stuff that’s on sale but NOT final sale. So returns or exchanges are possible, although a return through UPS or the mail will set you back a $7.50 return label. Half off their stretch chino shorts, and all inseams are included… that’s pretty good.

Hard not to like WP Standard and their soft leather briefcases and Duffels. The Woodward briefcase is dressy enough for suit and tie places of work, but won’t look out of place at a more dressed down/creative job either. Full review of the tan leather Woodward can be found here.

Sometimes lululemon’s “we made to much” (aka their sale section) can be really bare. Not so at present. Seen it better, but it’s not half bad. Remember that it’s all final sale. And to them, final sale means you can only exchange for credit, in-store. Which at least is a little better than the industry standard “no returns no exchanges” of any kind. That is, if you live near a store. If you don’t, you’re truly out of luck.

Splurge alert. The Billy Reid sale section doesn’t have the biggest selection, but there are a few investment worthy splurges in there.

Madewell has earned a solid reputation for their brand-nominative-deterministic well made basics. They carry more than tees and jeans though. A few collabs too. Some of which have wandered their way into the sale section which is getting an additional 30% off with that COOLDOWN code.

In regards to this particular corner of the internet of which you’re reading now, Todd Snyder lives on the higher end of the price spectrum. But they have a sale section, and on occasion they’ll run one of those “extra %” off codes. Additional 20% this time. As always there can be final sale items lurking in there. Anything tagged as final (like the peak lapel sportcoat shown above) can’t be returned or exchanged.

Especially worth noting is their Core Line of suits. The Red Label line is all well and good (still getting $50 off!) but some of us are used to the step up in quality with the core line at Spier. The core line uses nicer wool fabrics, higher quality trim stuff (lining, shoulder pads, buttons), and unlike the Red Label line, the cores come in two fits (slim and a more athletic contemporary). Our review of the slim fit template can be found here, while the contemporary fit review can be found here.

Spier makes two levels of shoes, and both are really quite nice especially considering the price. First is their made in China Blake Stitched line. Flexible, good materials and construction, and perfect for guys who aren’t gonna wear dress shoes day in and day out but do want to have a really nice looking and wearing pair in their corner for when they need or want them. Second level is their upgraded made in Portugal line featuring German Box Calf leather uppers and a Goodyear welted sole. Our shoe expert Adam has been in person with each tier over the last couple of years. You can find the Blake stitched review here, and the Goodyear welted review here.

Looks like this one is open to everyone. No REI membership needed. But if it’s something that’s cooking in their outlet and over $100, then an additional twenty bucks comes off for members with the code OUT4JULY24. Code is set to expire 7/4. Sale is a little bit of everything. Feels like a clearance in some categories with size selection being limited on some items, whereas other areas/items have a full size run and are still on sale.

Sale is pretty much across their entire site but of course their are exceptions (their stock of Rancourt shoes being one of the most notable).

As good as it gets for Banana Republic’s step-down version. Obligatory reminder that BR Factory is less money, but their goods are not quite the same quality in term of fabrics and feel/fit that the mainline brand produces. Offer runs through 7/7.

Also worth a mention:

J. Crew FACTORY: 50% – 70% off everything

Charles Tyrwhitt: 4 Shirts or Polos for $199, 20% off just about everything else w/ JULY4TH

Bespoke Post: up to 40% off during their 4th of July Sale

NOTE: This post will be updated through the long weekend.