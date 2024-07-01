Best 4th of July Sales for Men 2024 – BR, Todd Snyder, lululemon, Spier, & More

“There was only one night game a year.” – The Sandlot
This post will be updated over the next few days as more sales roll in. So if you so desire, check back in between hot dogs and firecrackers. We’ll be tracking the salez salez salez. Have a safe and fun 4th of July.
Old Navy: 51% off Rotation Chinos – $21.99 ($44.99)
L-R = Slim, Athletic, and Straight Fit
Good only today, Monday 7/1/24. Often but not always excluded from other sales and promos. The Rotation Chino = a classic stretch chino, made from 98% cotton + 2% spandex. Available in slim, straight, or athletic fit.
Allen Edmonds: Extra 25% off sale items and Factory 2nds
- Fifth Avenue Cap-toe Oxford Dress Shoe – $261.75 ($425)
- Strandmok Cap-Toe Oxfords w/ Dainite Sole – $224.99 ($425)
- Center Court Lace-up Sneaker – $149 ($300) imported
Not the most extensive selection, but some gems in there all the same. Markdowns have already been taken. No code or additional stuff coming off in your cart. What you see is what you pay, and do remember that any Factory 2nds, whether bought through the main AE site or over at the Shoebank will set you back a $25 restocking fee on returns. You can find out more about F2s over here.
Banana Republic: Up to 50% off Summer Sale (new items added)
- 88% extra-fine merino, 12% linen crewneck sweaters – $59.99 ($80) 5 colors
- Luxury Touch Pique Polo – $39.99 ($60) reviewed in polopalooza
- Italian leather belts – $69.99 ($90)
- Italian (Marzotto) Cotton/Wool “tweed” sportcoat – $254.99 ($450)
Quite a bit of newness in their “up to 50% off summer sale” section. Even includes this year’s run of the luxe touch pique polos (shown above size medium on 5’10″/185). Another highlight is that 64% cotton, 36% wool Marzotto “tweed” sportcoat. Lined in Bemberg cupro, and just half lined in the back. That could make for a perfect, textured, 3 season sportcoat that could even see some use in a couple months when we’re all looking forward to fall weather and football. Even if it is still warm out. (Marzotto even calls it “Havana” fabric. See the pic of the label on the inside of the jacket.)
Target: 20% off most t-shirts
- Goodfellow 60% cotton / 40% poly tees – $6.40 ($8) basic colors like black, gray, white, and navy
- Goodfellow 60% cotton / 40% poly tees – $6.40 ($8) other colors like light blue, burgundy, olive, etc.
- Goodfellow 100% cotton short sleeve henleys – $12 ($15)
Sadly it looks like their activewear line All in Motion is mostly excluded. But Goodfellow sure is getting the 20% off . Already affordable at full price, now extra affordable through Saturday 7/6.
J. Crew: Extra 60% off FINAL Sale Styles w/ JULY
THE PICK: Ludlow Slim Stretch Italian Wool Suit Jacket + Trousers = $215.99 FINAL ($675)
In case you missed it, as it was buried in the J. Crew regular priced sale post from the other day. $216 for a wool ludlow is unheard of. Final sale though of course, and it looks like the only option with a good size selection left is that steely looking “Atlantic blue” shown above. But what a color for spring/summer/and yes even fall and winter too.
J. Crew Part Deux: 50% off select full price w/ JULY
- Stretch Chino Shorts (all inseam lenghts) – $34.75 ($69.50)
- Airman Sunglasses – $39.75 ($79.50)
- Vintage-wash cotton pocket T-shirts – $19.75 ($39.50)
- Cotton-blend crewneck sweaters – $39.75 ($79.50)
Full picks here in case you missed them. This is the stuff that’s on sale but NOT final sale. So returns or exchanges are possible, although a return through UPS or the mail will set you back a $7.50 return label. Half off their stretch chino shorts, and all inseams are included… that’s pretty good.
WP Standard: 20% off w/ JULY
- Woodward Briefcase in Tan or Desert Black – $278.40 ($348)
- Pan Am Duffel in Rough Out Suede – $374.40 ($468)
Hard not to like WP Standard and their soft leather briefcases and Duffels. The Woodward briefcase is dressy enough for suit and tie places of work, but won’t look out of place at a more dressed down/creative job either. Full review of the tan leather Woodward can be found here.
lululemon: The “We Made Too Much” section is good
- Bone Slim-Fit ABC 5 Pocket Warpstreme Pants – $69 FINAL ($128) select sizes, 32″ or 34″ inseams
- Bone Classic -Fit ABC 5 Pocket Warpstreme Pants – $69 FINAL ($128) select sizes, 32″ or 34″ inseams
- Oasis Blue ABC Joggers – $99 FINAL ($128)
- Lined Pool Shorts – $59 FINAL ($78)
- Lined Pace Breaker Shorts – $59 FINAL ($78) 5″, 7″, or 9″ inseams
- Evolution Short-Sleeve Polo Shirt – $59 FINAL ($88)
Sometimes lululemon’s “we made to much” (aka their sale section) can be really bare. Not so at present. Seen it better, but it’s not half bad. Remember that it’s all final sale. And to them, final sale means you can only exchange for credit, in-store. Which at least is a little better than the industry standard “no returns no exchanges” of any kind. That is, if you live near a store. If you don’t, you’re truly out of luck.
Billy Reid: Extra 25% off Sale Styles w/ FOURTH
Splurge alert. The Billy Reid sale section doesn’t have the biggest selection, but there are a few investment worthy splurges in there.
Madewell: Extra 30% off sale styles w/ COOLDOWN
- Garment-Dyed Allday Crewneck Tee – $20.99 ($35) select colors
- Round Acetate Sunglasses – $46.55 ($75)
- Madewell x G.H.BASS Larson Weejuns Loafers – $73.49 ($185)
Madewell has earned a solid reputation for their brand-nominative-deterministic well made basics. They carry more than tees and jeans though. A few collabs too. Some of which have wandered their way into the sale section which is getting an additional 30% off with that COOLDOWN code.
Todd Snyder: Extra 20% off sale items w/ SUMMER20
- Italian Suede Chore Coat – $535.20 ($998)
- Italian Peak Lapel Hopsack Wool Sportcoat – $187.20 FINAL ($698)
- Made in the USA Tipped Full Placket Polos – $71.20 ($128) lots of colors
- Bodega x Todd Snyder Reversible Wool Blend Down Bomber – $207.20 ($548)
- 90% Wool / 10% Cashmere Peacoat – $283.20 ($898) this doesn’t seem to be final sale at post time? which is odd for how far marked down it is. Yeah it’s July, but usually anything this heavily marked down at Todd Snyder is final sale.
In regards to this particular corner of the internet of which you’re reading now, Todd Snyder lives on the higher end of the price spectrum. But they have a sale section, and on occasion they’ll run one of those “extra %” off codes. Additional 20% this time. As always there can be final sale items lurking in there. Anything tagged as final (like the peak lapel sportcoat shown above) can’t be returned or exchanged.
Spier & Mackay: 10% – 20% off – clothing picks
- Core Line suits in Slim or Contemporary Fit – $358.20 ($398) 11 colors, 10% off
- Italian wool/silk/linen Emerald Check Neo Cut Sportcoat – $380.80 ($448) 15% off
- Italian 95% Wool & 5% Elastane Travel Suits in Gray or Navy – $423.30 ($498) 15% off
Especially worth noting is their Core Line of suits. The Red Label line is all well and good (still getting $50 off!) but some of us are used to the step up in quality with the core line at Spier. The core line uses nicer wool fabrics, higher quality trim stuff (lining, shoulder pads, buttons), and unlike the Red Label line, the cores come in two fits (slim and a more athletic contemporary). Our review of the slim fit template can be found here, while the contemporary fit review can be found here.
Spier: Up to 20% off – The Shoes!
- Blake Stitched Balmoral Cap Toes – $142.40 ($178) five colors
- Blake Stitched Brogue Cap Toes – $142.40 ($178) black, dark brown, or tan
- Blake Stitched Double Monks – $142.40 ($178) medium brown or dark brown
- Goodyear Welted Cap Toe Balmorals – $222.40 ($278) dark brown, tan, or black
Spier makes two levels of shoes, and both are really quite nice especially considering the price. First is their made in China Blake Stitched line. Flexible, good materials and construction, and perfect for guys who aren’t gonna wear dress shoes day in and day out but do want to have a really nice looking and wearing pair in their corner for when they need or want them. Second level is their upgraded made in Portugal line featuring German Box Calf leather uppers and a Goodyear welted sole. Our shoe expert Adam has been in person with each tier over the last couple of years. You can find the Blake stitched review here, and the Goodyear welted review here.
REI: 4th of July Sale, members get additional $20 off $100 Outlet purchases w/ OUT4JULY24
- Matador SEG28 Travel Pack – $187.49 ($250)
- Merrell Moab Speed Mid GORE-TEX Hikers – $118.73 ($170) members price = $98.73 with OUT4JUL24
- Arc’teryx Acrux TR GTX Hiking Boots – $199.73 ($250) members price = $179.73 with OUT4JUL24
- Patagonia Hydropeak Volley Shorts – $35.73 ($74) no liner with these
- Balega Hidden Comfort Socks – $11.99 ($16)
- North Face Dune Sky Polo Shirt – $41.93 ($60)
Looks like this one is open to everyone. No REI membership needed. But if it’s something that’s cooking in their outlet and over $100, then an additional twenty bucks comes off for members with the code OUT4JULY24. Code is set to expire 7/4. Sale is a little bit of everything. Feels like a clearance in some categories with size selection being limited on some items, whereas other areas/items have a full size run and are still on sale.
Brooks Brothers: 30% off select | 3 shirts for $199
- Stretch Wool Hopsack Blazer – $383.60 ($548) slim, classic, or traditional fit
- Wool 1818 Dress Pants in Slim, Classic, or Traditional Fit – $173.60 ($248)
- 3 Dress Shirts – $199 (normally $118 – $128 per)
Sale is pretty much across their entire site but of course their are exceptions (their stock of Rancourt shoes being one of the most notable).
B.R. FACTORY: 50% – 75% off most + additional 25% off
- Summerweight Textured Polo – $18.75 ($25)
- Slim Chinos – $31.87 ($42.50)
- Linen Cotton Light Gray Glen Plaid (unlined) Suit Jacket = $120 ($160)
- Linen Cotton Glen Plaid Trousers – $63.75 ($85) / ($183.75 for the entire suit)
- Slim Core Temp Dress Shirt – $31.87 ($42.50)
As good as it gets for Banana Republic’s step-down version. Obligatory reminder that BR Factory is less money, but their goods are not quite the same quality in term of fabrics and feel/fit that the mainline brand produces. Offer runs through 7/7.
Also worth a mention:
- J. Crew FACTORY: 50% – 70% off everything
- Charles Tyrwhitt: 4 Shirts or Polos for $199, 20% off just about everything else w/ JULY4TH
- Bespoke Post: up to 40% off during their 4th of July Sale
NOTE: This post will be updated through the long weekend.