Steal Alert: J. Crew 49% off select full price

It’s quietly one of the better sales they’ve done in a good long while. Because, among other reasons, it’s relatively straightforward. None of this “XYZ% off!” and then when you get in there, some of it is 18% off, other stuff is 33% off, etc. (Remember their long-weekend/summer kickoff event? That was weird.) This one is a flat 49% off across the selection with the code SHOPNOW. And there’s even some stuff in there that: A. sometimes gets excluded, or B. doesn’t usually get this close to half off.

They’re positioning it as 40% + an additional 15% off, but as that 15% comes off the discounted price, the math ends up being 49% off MSRP (example: $100 x .6 = $60. $60 x .85 = $51) … It’s also a little confusing because that extra 15% off happens only as you check out, and may not be reflected in your live-cart. Proof here that it is working at post time. Got all that? Let’s go!

Because NOTHING says “Summer Favorites” (J. Crew’s words) like a pair of… black cap toe dress shoes?? Look, they’re nice. Especially at this price. And we all need a pair of smart, black dress shoes at the ready. So in case you have a wedding to attend or a job interview coming up, here they be. That’s a significantly lower price than what they’ve gone for on sale in the past. Full review here if you’d like to read it.

More shoes. As low a price as they’ve gone for so far this year. Not final sale yet, which is of course key… although returns through the mail would set you back a $7.50 label if they don’t fit (in-store returns are free). Head here for our shoe expert Adam’s review. TL;DR: They’re quite good.

Ultra-lightweight. 55% hemp/45% organic cotton. Texture. But again, lightweight. Force = mass x acceleration, but you’re not paying for mass here. Quite the opposite. That made absolutely zero sense. But hopefully you now understand that these are lightweight and made to be lightweight.

100% linen exterior in a micro houndstooth pattern. One of their new arrivals/additions to their catalog this season. Know that it IS fully lined though, which could knock back the breathability factor.

The shorts version of their flagship, almost never on sale chinos. Fabric blend on these is 98% cotton/2% elastane (oddly enough their chinos are 97%/3%). Seven colors to pick from on the 9″ version, five on the 10.5″ version. They are what you think they are.

A summer set of shoes that aren’t as preppy as boat shoes, but clearly deliver something different than a standard pair of sneakers. The suede versions from last year were home-runs. Doesn’t look like there are suede options this year, but that rustic leather looks to be a winner.

New. And were excluded from the long-weekend/summer kickoff event. 100% linen, so expect them to be extra breezy… and also expect that they’ll wrinkle. But that’s what linen does. Multiple inseam lengths to choose from.

A summer standard for many. Slim, classic, or tall fits. J. Crew’s Baird McNutt Irish Linen shirts can sometimes be excluded from sales. One of their bestsellers. Linen’s texture helps these things feel and look breezy and summery. Not stiff and starched like a short sleeve dress shirt. Far from it.

Was a flat 50% off during the recent summer kickoff event at the end of May, so just short of that deal (but awfully close). Denim in the summer just feels too hot. That’s where chambray comes in. Chambray is a much, much, much lighter weight fabric. Like the linen shirts, these should feel airy and crisp too.

Size Shown: 32×30 STRAIGHT fit on 5’10″/185

32×30 STRAIGHT fit on 5’10″/185 Fabric: 60% cotton / 30% Nylon / 10% Elastane

60% cotton / 30% Nylon / 10% Elastane Gusseted? No.

No. Do they make a “Swish Swish” Noise: Yes they do.

Yes they do. Extras: Hidden side seam zip pocket. Interior gel gripper waistband detail to help keep shirts tucked. Clean, snap front closure.

These are a real chino-style “tech” pant that’s more cotton than not. So they’re not gonna feel like a pair of lululemon warpstreme ABCs. Yet they’re comfortable, they move well, and they come in multiple fits. These unfortunately do make that classic “swish swish” noise which so many abhor. If you’re good with that (many of us don’t care) than they’re absolutely worth a look. Know they run a little generous in terms of sizing. A size 32×30 (shown above) is too big on my frame and I had to exchange them for a 31×30.

And the pleated, yes PLEATED linen shorts shown with the crewneck sweater. Raise your hand if you thought pleats were dead. (Many hands.) Now raise your hands if you though PLEATED SHORTS were dead. (Ah yes, all the hands.) But there is a bit of an old-school hollywood thing going on here. Cary Grant like. Especially with that linen crewneck sweater.

J Crew’s bestselling “just a shirt!” at a fair “just a shirt” price. Lighter weight poplin fabric with a broken in but not broken down washed feel.

In general, swimwear is expensive. And while these aren’t some hyper-engineered hybrid (admission: some of those hybrids truly are amazing)… they do appear to be nice looking swim trunks. Lots of colors and patterns. Mesh lined.

At present, J. Crew is strangely selling two tiers of penny loafers, with bizarrely almost identical descriptions despite them being clearly different:

– A cheaper version (item AV166) at a full price of $158

– These shown above (item BJ009) on sale for $138, with a full price of $248

They’re both called the Camden. But the option shown above (and weirdly less expensive with the sale) appear to be higher quality/of J. Crew’s upgraded “Ludlow” line quality. Stitched, leather sole, “gentleman’s notch” at the heel, etc.

And most absurdly, thanks to the 40% + extra 15% off off, the (assumed) higher tier are now cheaper than the… less-expensive option.

I understand nothing.

97% cotton, 3% elastane. 5-pocket jeans style layout. A few spring/summer colors. Slim or straight fits. Might soon be way too hot in some areas to wear these. But if you love jeans and want something lighter in color that’s not true denim for summer, good on ya.

Was 38% off over Memorial Day weekend. So a better deal now. No cotton in these. None. Pure performance fabric. They’re a blend of 57% recycled nylon, 39% polyamide, 4% elastane. Lots of stretch, and when it’s hot and sticky, they’ll help keep your pieces and parts from getting hot and sticky. Expect these to make some “swish swish” noise when walking. But the comfort is well worth that small drawback. They’re one of the best reviewed things on the J. Crew site. That’s a 9″ inseam in “coal grey” shown above, in person.

9″ or 7″ inseams. Not a ton of colors yet, but the sky-blue is classic, and the green-white is interesting. Additional options in gray and khaki would be ideal. Fabric is a 55% cotton/43% recycled polyester/2% elastane blend. So know that they’re not the same as the tech-short fabric. Nor could they be, as an oxford cloth style.

Was 40% off during the long weekend/summer kickoff event. So the additional 15% off the discounted price is a nice little bonus. Broken in oxford cloth isn’t stiff or scratchy. Available in slim fit, classic fit, and yes even a tall template.

Again? Good grief how many times are these flagship suits gonna go on significant sale? And they’re NOT final sale. These are their 4-season weight, stretch Italian wool (Tollegno) flagship suits. Easy to tailor non functioning sleeve cuff buttons. Timeless 3″ lapels. Available in four colors. Jackets are here, trousers are here. Remember since they’re suit separates, you have to put each piece in your cart individually before you check out.

Same Italian stretch worsted wool fabric, different fit template. This one is for the more athletic body types that need a bit more room in the chest, shoulders, upper legs, and backside.

Because no matter how many times you ask your office manager to fix the meat-locker hyper-active air conditioning that’s freezing you and your co-workers out of life and limb… it still just keeps cranking away. Merino. Go with merino. Year-round. Because cheap cotton will feel stuffy since cotton holds onto moisture.

J. Crew’s take on iconic military field jackets. Really well reviewed. Garment dyed. But what’s with the “sateen” mention? … “Sateen is a type of weave that has a smooth face and slightly textured interior. As with authentic military garments, we reversed the fabric so that the textured surface is on the exterior, further adding to the jacket’s character.” Ah. Got it. Makes sense.

The 40% off select + additional 15% off w/ code SHOPNOW deal at J. Crew is set to run through this Monday June 10th. Don’t forget that rewards members get free outbound shipping no minimum, but returns through the post/UPS will set you back a $7.50 return label.