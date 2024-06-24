Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Extra 50% off J. Crew Sale, UNIQLO linen shirts, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

How very heat wave appropriate. Note that the Airism boxer briefs didn’t do so great in our recent “Best Performance or Merino” Boxer Briefs review spectacular. You can read why over here. Yet they absolutely have their fans. And they’re cheeeeap.

As the solstice hit last week, Sunski is celebrating the official start of summer with 25% off just about everything. Not quite sure when this ends. Could be imminent, could run for a while. Sunski seems to be a bit coy with end dates for their sales. Does include their premium line as well. Which is nice because Sunski is pretty mid-priced, therefor their “premium” line doesn’t gash the wallet like a designer frame would. Know that free shipping kicks in at $75, so that kinda stinks, as all of their premium line models are priced at $98, and the 25% off drops them just under that free shipping threshold.

Four colors for the Ludlow, two for the Crosby. These are their Italian worsted wool suits infused with a bit of stretch for comfort. They’ve been on sale quite a bit lately, and this is a new level. They’re as low as Ludlow wool suits have gone in the last few years… but they’ve now moved into the final sale section. Which means no returns or exchanges. So please, stay off this one unless you’re familiar with how Ludlow/Crosby jackets and trousers fit on your frame. Because rolling the dice on this, even at such a price, is major. Even if a tailor can work some magic to dial in the fit.

Code EXTRA50 runs through this Thursday, so don’t be surprised if they throw some more stock into that sale section over the next few days. Still all final sale though. No returns or exchanges.

Also worth a mention: