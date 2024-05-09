Gustin’s CXL 8 Briefcase, PROOF 72 Hour Tee Sale, & More – The Thurs. Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Ships and sold by Amazon at post time. NOT some sketchy 3rd party seller. So if it shows up and you don’t like it, returns will be super easy (as long as their stock holds out.) Pretty sure that’s as low as the champagne dial/blue hands option has gone for since they were introduced in this smaller 38mm size. See an in-person review here, albeit in the silver dial version.

It’s a basic bundle deal on t-shirts that are anything but basic. 72 hour = you can wear one of these for three days straight without them smelling or feeling funky. That’s the magic of their mainly merino wool fabric. Machine wash, tumble dry low. Just expect a little shrinkage with that first wash/dry. In regard to the original performance (slim) fit, my 5’10″/185 frame sizes up to a LARGE and then they fit perfectly after that first trip through the Kenmores. Normally $78 a piece, this drops them to $70 with the bundle deal. Still NOT a cheap t-shirt, but cheap t-shirts won’t have your back (and more importantly, your armpits) like these do.

And they all come with quick release pins. That’s nice, especially as we head into Summer, which is prime watch-strap-swappin’-season. Works on bracelets too, but you’d obviously have to have that specific Christopher Ward model on hand. Or, on wrist. Straps should work on any watch, as long as you get the lug width/strap width matched up correctly. Ts&Cs apply of course. Expect the third “free” strap to be the cheapest one. And a personal opinion: I don’t like their fabric “Tide” straps. I think they’re stiff. But their leather straps and hybrid rubber straps are excellent.

Good to see the Blazer ’77 low tops going on sale just in time for low-top sneaker season.

Two points of rarity for Gustin that are worth acknowledging:

On Sale In Stock

Doesn’t happen much as they’re a pre-order model. They don’t hold onto much inventory, at all. So not having to wait a month or two for them to make the thing for you is nice, and to get it on sale is extra nice. Full review can be found here.

This is in addition to the Certina steal alert from yesterday. No code needed here. Seikos appear to be 25% off, whereas that Tissot is oddly getting 40% off.

Also worth a mention: