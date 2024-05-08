Steal Alert: 15% off Certina Swiss Watches at Macy’s

Not everyone has heard of Certina. Which is understandable. Up until 2021 they hadn’t been sold in the U.S. in decades. That’s when they signed Hodinkee up to be their one and only authorized dealer here in the U.S.

But it’s not 2021 anymore. It’s 2024. And…

BAH GAWD THAT’S MACY’S MUSIC! THERE HE IS! HERE COMES THE BIG RED DEPARTMENT STORE MACHINE!

Looks like Hodinkee isn’t the exclusive U.S. seller anymore.

That’s cold. Stone cold, even. Macy’s just running down the ramp to get in on Hodinkee’s Certina action like a madman in jean shorts.

Truth be told, Macy’s HAS has been carrying Certina watches for a bit now (a year-ish?) but if memory serves this may be the first time they’ve ever put them on any kind of sale. And as it’s Macy’s, they gotta be an authorized retailer, no? That would mean these should come with a manufacturer’s warranty. Which a lot insist upon having if they’re gonna spend significant money on a watch.

Code MOM should get you the 15% off prices shown above. Lots of clearly vintage-inspired divers there. And that dress chronograph is fancy. And expensive. But the winner might be the grey dial DS-2, with it’s quick release pins on the H-link style bracelet and extra strap. That might be the perfect “one watch collection” for someone. Whether it’s their one and only watch, or the watch they choose to wear when travelling. Pack a few extra straps (leather too) and you should be set for any and all situations. It’s easy to imagine the grey dial DS-2 working on a black leather strap and worn with a suit and black cap-toe oxfords, or a brown leather strap with jeans and sneakers. It should look good on any and all NATOs, and of course the stainless bracelet should be good to go in all conditions.

You’ll have to use code MOM at checkout. Mother’s Day is this Sunday, and thus, that code ends this Sunday, May 12th 2024.

That’s all.

Carry on.

The grey dial DS-2.

Comes on a stainless H-link bracelet with quick release pins, as well as an additional fabric strap.