Steal Alert: Rhone Delta Pique Polos 20% off

Bloody hell they’re great.

Bloody hell they’re expensive.

But thanks to a just launched Spring Sale with minimal exclusions, Rhone is finally throwing us a bit of a bone when it comes to their bestselling Delta Pique performance polos.

These are almost never on sale for just a single. Especially in the basics like black, navy, and white. Usually to save any kind of cash you have to buy two or three at once. Not today though.

They’re excellent. Breathable, wicking tech Polyester/Lyocell/Spandex “Delta” Pique material that’s lightweight but strong. Hidden, under the points, button down feature that really does a great job keeping the collar looking good all day and in all conditions. Raglan style sleeves & stretch infused fabric for ease of movement. Athletic fit that’s accommodating but not bulky or boxy. Machine wash, but like many other polos these days, the tag says to lay flat to dry. BUT…….

The hidden button down collar feature. So key.

Especially if you’re a bit of a control freak/hate unpredictable collars. (Me too.)

I machine dry mine on cool. And so far, after multiple years of frequent and hard ware, no damage or shrinkage. Yet laying flat to dry for these is super easy. So if you wanna play it safe, do so. 100% tech fabric (not a cotton tech blend) means they dry SUPER fast, and almost totally wrinkle free as long as you get them down flat.

Size shown is a medium on 5’10″/190

Also worth noting are their versatility and durability. They look great dressed up, dressed down, and everything in between. For me, they’ve held up incredibly well over time. I’ve beaten the sneeze outta mine time and time again, sweated buckets in them on long, brutally hot days, and they keep coming back for more without looking shop-worn or holding onto funk. Note that I’m a proponent of putting a little white vinegar in your laundry loads, along with the usual detergent. It helps eliminate any funk from tech wear, workout-wear, etc. But these do have anti-stink properties to the fabric. So that shouldn’t be much of a problem, if at all.

Looks great with a suit. Looks great with chinos and chukkas.

Looks great with shorts and sneakers.

Now, even with the discount, $70+ for a polo isn’t everyone’s cup of tea. Understood. If these are still too spendy for you and you’re in the market for some new polos, our annual best-polos-available “Polopalooza” should be published in a week or so. Although you’ll see the Rhone Deltas in there too. They won best in show for the “spendy” category last year. And they’re absolutely the favorite once again this year.

No word on when this Rhone sale ends. There’s plenty more styles getting some (rare) discounts… but the Delta Pique Polos are worth a specific call out.

Note that shipping is expensive. Ten bucks (ten!) for any purchases under $100. Woof.

That’s all.

Carry on.