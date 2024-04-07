Steal Alert: 30% off Target All in Motion One Day Sale

Big Red is going for it. They even brought in Kristen Wiig as her Target Lady character to help promote their just launched “Circle Week” of deals for members. Yes, you do have to have a Target Circle Membership to take advantage of the deals, but fret not since it’s just a simple email sign up/making an account with their website or app.

Along with a week’s worth of stuff, they’re also running select one day flash sales. And today (Sunday 4/7) is a really nice one. 30% off their performance wear/workout gear/athleisure line All in Motion. So feel free to bulk up, Boogie, because these shirts and pants can handle it.

Size shown very top of post: 32×30 on 5'10″/185.

32×30 on 5’10″/185. Fabric: 54% Recycled Polyester | 46% Polyester

54% Recycled Polyester | 46% Polyester Do they make a “Swish Swish” Noise: No.

No. Extras: Small zippered coin pocket.

Small zippered coin pocket. FIT note: More of a straight fit than a slim fit.

These are shockingly good. Shown in person here, here, and here.

While the rest of the industry flails & fails to replicate the magic of Lululemon’s best selling ABC pants, it’s Target, at forty bucks when full price, that gets the closest. They are not identical to lululemon. But they’re the closest. No triangular gusseted crotch on these, but the fabric is awfully similar to the Warpstreme material Lululemon uses, albeit a little thinner/lighter feeling here. Great stretch, feels nice and cool, wicking/breathable/etc. They’re called “golf pants,” but they’re way more than just a pair of golf pants. They look great with t-shirts and sneakers, polos, and chinos, etc. So if you don’t know a sand wedge from a wedge salad, don’t worry about it. They’re great all the same. Sizing seems true.

Size shown: Medium on 5’10″/185lbs

Smooth, dressy but not fussy tech jersey (not pique) fabric. Moisture wicking. Breathable. Fit is trim but not tight. They don’t seem to shrink up in the wash (shown above is post machine wash/dry). Collar is EXCELLENT. It’s made from the same fabric as the body of the shirt, but it’s got just enough weight and reinforcement to make it lay right. It does not have a button down collar (hidden buttons or otherwise), so even with that substantial build to the collar, it could possible drift over jacket lapels when paired with a blazer or sportcoat. Three button placket is the sweet spot to many of our eyes. Sometimes just two buttons can look a little basic/cheap. Six colors to choose from.

Gonna be tough to beat for fifteen bucks. 89% Recycled Polyester, 11% Spandex performance fabric. Subtle split “tennis tail” style hem for ease of movement. Moisture wicking, quick dry, and the tag even claims odor resistance. (Although in the past, some of Target’s cheap performance wear hasn’t been super great at the anti-stink properties you’ll find in more expensive products like PROOF 72 hour Merino or lululemon’s metal vent tech line.) Size shown above is a medium on 5’10″/185. Available in just five colors, for now. We need more. More would be good. And yes that’s “grit grey” shown above. It clearly leans blue-ish. Bottom line: this could be the best truly-cheap performance t-shirt which also looks nice enough to pair with chinos and chukkas.

Possibly a cheaper alternative to the adidas Tiro. Unlike the Tiro these have elastic at the cuffs, but like the Tiro they come with ankle zippers. Makes for much easier on/off. 71% Nylon, 29% Spandex.

Because it’s still cool (if not cold) for those early morning outdoor workouts. That and a 1/4 zip performance fabric long sleeve is pretty wheelhouse for casual/athleisure looks. 86% Recycled Polyester, 14% Spandex.

No in-house experience with these as of yet. Just one inseam, 8″, which is on trend yet a bit on the short side for some heights/frames. 88% Recycled Polyester, 12% Spandex, so not quite the same as their (already mentioned) performance golf pants.

Shown above = The “Dark Gray” All in Motion performance pants as featured in “What to Pack while Traveling Light and In Style.”