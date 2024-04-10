Brooks Brothers: 37% off One Day Sale (Wed. 4/10)

Brothers. Some are better than others. Nice to see that Brooks Brothers has not only extended their Friends and Family sale by an extra day, they’ve dropped a last second extra 10% off deal into the sauce, just to sweeten it a little.

But, math doesn’t lie. As is the case with all of these “extra” % off deals across all brands and shops, that extra percentage is taken off the sale price. Not the full price. So it’s not 40% off. It’s 37% off (100x.7x.9=63).

Yet for Brooks Brothers, outside of holiday pushes or their rare-ish big wardrobe events, 37% off is really solid. Off we go with some picks. 37% off ends today, Wednesday 4/10/24. And know that free shipping won’t kick in until $200. But at a place like Brooks Brothers, that won’t be the hardest threshold to eclipse. Prices are marked online as 30% off. Extra 10% off that on-sale price should happen in your cart.

As Brooks Brothers of a look as it gets. Classic in style, but with a few contemporary upgrades: Three fits (including a slim but not silly tight fit). That ticket pocket is a nice touch, while remaining subtle. And the Italian stretch hopsack wool should be comfortable but classy. $345 is a plenty kind price. Getting a quality navy blazer for under $400 from anywhere, any brand, can be a chore here in 2024.

No more multi-buy required. Repeat: You do NOT need to buy three shirts at once anymore for the 30% off. They’re a flat 30% off, already marked, AND you get that additional 10% off today. Clearly eighty bucks for a shirt isn’t Target or Old Navy prices. But for those that love their Brooks Brothers non-irons, and need one or two shirts (and not a bulk-buy usual three or four)… now’s a good time. Slim, regular, or traditional fit.

Three different fits, and they come pre-hemmed in either 30, 32, or 34 lengths. Which means you might be able to skip an extra trip to the tailor. Brilliant. It’s worth repeating: Finding sharp, wool dress pants at a reasonable price is a real pain in the backside these days. $156 is really quite fair. Especially considering they’re made from 99% wool / 1% elastane sourced from Italy’s Reda mill. One of their bestsellers.

A suede bomber with a (literally) cool feature: Perforations. Subtle, but still interesting. Limited sizes left at post time. These have been popular.

Breathable, comfortable, Italian hopsack wool from V.B.C. Two fits to pick from. Three colors. Patch pockets make it casual enough to wear with a polo, but the whole setup is clearly sharp enough to wear with a shirt and tie. Some of us lean on that particular color of gray a lot, and to have it in a sportcoat makes for frequent wear. Like, really, really, really frequent wear.

I want to believe. I want to believe in this super simple briefcase. That the leather will be supple and not plasticky. That the zippers won’t jam and the hardware won’t tarnish. Leather goods can be hit or miss. Some brands do them great, some don’t. Brooks Brothers? No clue, honestly. Coulda done without the branding patch on the one side. But at least it’s subtle.

A bit of visual interest without getting silly. Three different fits to pick from. Just butterfly lined in the back. Wear it all spring & summer with light gray or off white chinos, jeans, or linen trousers.

Already on clearance so not getting the 30% off but they ARE getting the additional 10% off. Tis the season for suede camp mocs. Hey J. Crew: Bring back yours, will ya?

A preppy, warm weather appropriate necktie which is also made in Italy. 100% silk. Already in the sale section, so getting the additional 10% off at checkout.

Clearly not cheap for a linen-cotton “swazer,” but you get months of versatility and simplicity. No need to pack multiple layers for a weekend get away. Throw this in the bag and go. Wear it with everything. Even shorts (as seen at the very top right of the post). Whereas a wool chunky shawl collar may be the “hero” extra layer of fall and winter, a linen-cotton swazer like this is the same for spring and summer.

Something to trip the free shipping threshold if your planned purchase is close to but not at $200. They’ll do the job for that linen-cotton swazer which is frustratingly just under $200. Black, gray, or navy.

Not a lot of decent leather shoes being made and then priced in the mid $100s these days. These may fit that bill. Maybe. Description claims full grain leather uppers. No word on construction (glued? stitched?) or country of origin.

Because handing a nervous groom (or bride) a flask pre ceremony seems more wholesome when the vessel has a bespectacled anthropomorphic sheep on it.

