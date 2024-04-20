Bonobos: 30% off select full price and sale items

Important Note: The parent company of Bonobos (EXPRESS) is reportedly going through some real financial issues right now. If those reports are true and they do end up filing for bankruptcy, no one is expecting them to go full Combat Gent and ghost paying customers, but also don’t be surprised if customer service gets wonky. None of us on this end wants to get caught with our pants down with no pants/blazer/shirt/etc. heading into a change of season, wedding season, travel season, etc. Perhaps nothing happens at all on that financial front. Or maybe something happens, and things proceed as normal. Who knows. Just keep that in mind.

Back to the sale. Exclusions are a plenty, and include Icon Status styles of The Original Chino, The Chino 2.0, select Stretch Weekday Warrior Dress Pants, Tech Trousers, Hudson Sweater Polos, and Jetsetter Stretch Wool Suits. Got all that? 30% off is pretty good for Bonobos. That’s quite literally what they did for Black Friday / Cyber Monday. So yes, let’s get to the picks…

Starting off with some swim shorts. Why? Because pity the person who tries to cheap out on swim trunks by buying some flimsy garbage off Temu, only to wear them once, have a wave or gust of wind hit their backside, and then all of the world finds out at once those drop-shipped cheap swim shorts are made out of crepe-paper and cornstarch.

Bottom line: Swimwear is worth investing a little bit in. Cheap swim trunks are more likely to fall apart, or just flat out be uncomfortable as a long day of sun and sand and swimming wears on.

The Bonobos Riviera swim trunks are smartly designed and built well. Speaking from personal experience here. They also now utilize a more modern boxer-brief-style lining, as opposed to the old school white mesh thing we grew up with. And that’ll be appreciated by many. 5″, 7″, and 9″ inseams all available. Lots of patterns and colors to choose from.

Shown in light grey in a size 40R on 5’10″/185 at the very top of the post. These blazers have to be mentioned. Three fits. Barely-there construction with an airy, self-fabric (the hopsack stuff) butterfly-only lined back. Full review here. Also shown in medium grey (which is called just “grey” by Bonobos) over here.

For the true Bonobos diehards. Because $70 ain’t cheap. Three fits, a handful of spring-y/summery colors, and cut from a lighter weight 97% cotton / 3% spandex blend.

Certainly an investment for one short sleeve button up, but plenty swear by the Bonobos Riviera. Three fits, three tail lengths, 31 colors/patterns to choose from, and a 98% cotton / 2% spandex fabric that wears light but not papery. No button down collars this year. Some will like that, some will hate it.

Yep. Those’ll work. On sale (and NOT final sale yet) and the 30% off applies here too. Fabric is an Italian 98% Wool, 2% Elastane stretch wool blend. They come in five (yes FIVE) different fits, a ton of different sizes, AND they’re sold in precise inseam lengths. So a lot of guys might just be able to get away without any sort of trip to the tailor. Sizes can be a bit scattered depending on the color and fit you’re after. And yes you can wear these in warm weather. Wool is superior to cotton in almost every way. Even in summer where wool breathes and regulates your temperature better. Yes cotton is easier to launder, but wool needs to be (dry) cleaned far, far less than a standard pair of cotton dress pants. These should look terrific with a smart polo and loafers.

For those who prefer the feel of cotton (or in this case stretch cotton) five pockets over something tech-y/performance-y/golf-y. These are their bestselling travel jeans, only lightened up for the warmer weather.

Italian silk. Handmade in the USA. Pretty sure most of us around these parts love ourselves a cheap necktie, but a splurge is worthwhile every now and again. Pricier neckties tend to tie easier, drape better, and hold up over time. They just look and act the part more than something that cost twenty bucks. Because they’re made differently (better) and with better materials.

If the Target All in Motion 5 pockets taught us anything, it’s that some “golf” pants need not be confined to the course. Almost a hundred bucks though. Can’t say that about the Target pants. Although these have a more traditional chino/dress-pant style pocket layout. So they’ll look cleaner when dressed up a touch if you so choose. Ten colors. Five, yes five, fits.

A pretty unique pick, but there’s something awfully odd about dark seersucker. Which is also what makes it look so cool… especially on a hot summer night. (Shout out to anyone who knows the entire original Top Gun soundtrack front to back. Through the Fire is also criminally underrated.) Stretch seersucker fabric is sourced from the Zignone mill in Italy.

For those that refuse to shelve their denim even in the warm (if not hot) months. Something to wear with those short-sleeve Riviera button ups. Especially if you’re going for a Magnum PI look. 90% Organic Cotton, 10% Elastomultiester. Do note that the “care” instructions on the product page say don’t tumble dry these. The tags may say something different… but they may not. Best to assume they’re lay flat to dry. But most of us don’t wash our jeans with every use (or anywhere near every use) anyway.

Maybe the sharpest looking blazer of the season. Just as unconstructed as the solid blazers, and should excel in warmer weather. (And/or should excel for those who just run a tad warm year round.) If you’re looking to inject a little pattern but still keep it dark and cool… here’s your blazer.

97% cotton / 3% spandex, machine washable, but dressy enough for a conservative office or big event. Their eight “icon” colors are excluded, but the colors above (plus eight more) are up for the 30% off. Kinda confusing.

Because for many, there’s still a lot of unpredictable spring weather left. 65% Cotton, 35% Nylon. A little sleeker and cleaner looking than a standard cotton M65 style field jacket.

PERFORMANCE. SEERSUCKER.

“What does that even mean?”

I have no idea. That’s why I’m shouting it. And check out that moire effect!

The Bonobos 30% off code ROYALTY is set to run through Monday, April 22nd 2024.